Yoru remake expected to arrive in Valorant patch 4.03

Yoru’s rework is one of the most eagerly anticipated updates among Valorant players following a long run of bad performances since his introduction.

When Yoru was first released, users thought that the Agent might be too powerful. However, that was followed by a wave of disappointment.

Even though the Agent has the potential for creative gameplays, in-game situations did not reflect the same.

To fight this prolonged “doom” of Yoru, Riot Games decided to rework the Agent’s abilities and give him fresh limelight. Leakers have now suggested these tweaks might arrive with patch 4.03 after getting delayed for a long duration.

Valorant’s 4.03 patch might see Yoru rework

Earlier, Mike ValorLeaks took his time answering various commonly asked questions from the community that included concerns regarding Yoru. He said that the Agent’s rework would come in Episode 4, but not before.

Mike shared additional information on Yoru’s rework in a recent tweet and explained when they were coming. According to the leaker, Yoru’s rework will be released with patch 4.03 next month.

The rework has been delayed for so long that the community is already making jokes about it, which can be seen in the same tweet thread that was put up by Mike. Even after performing so poorly, the community feels that the Agent was a bit neglected. Gamers are also ready to happily try him out when the rework comes out.

Based on earlier work-in-progress leaks, fans can expect that Yoru might see a few tweaks to his Gatecrash ability and a huge rework to his Fakeout ability. However, what exactly Riot has in mind for this Agent is unknown, but all of that can be seen once the rework arrives one month later.

