Yoru's ultimate ability can help players survive spike blasts in Valorant

Yoru has had a low pick rate since his introduction in Valorant Episode 2 Act 1. However, the Japanese duelist can sometimes break the game with some insane plays.

The duelist agent is barely seen being picked up in tournaments or competitive play. Furthermore, Riot Games has also "indefinitely delayed" the Yoru changes.

The majority of the community believes Yoru and his abilities lack the potential to take aggressive fights when compared to other duelists. His toolkit focuses more on intel than causing damage to the enemies.

However, this agent can be broken if the skills are used well at the right time, like negating a spike blast with Yoru's ultimate ability, Dimensional Drift (X).

Redditor shows that spike blasts can be negated with Yoru's ultimate ability in Valorant

Recently, a Valorant player with the Reddit username u/niqqaewgae posted a clip of him using Yoru's ultimate ability to survive a spike blast. The gameplay he recorded in custom mode shows the player saving himself from dying in the spike blast.

Many dropped their doubts in the comment section, asking if it was pertinent only to custom game mode. Later, another Valorant player, u/No_Motivation__, who claims to be a Yoru main, confirmed it works in other game modes like Unrated and Competitive.

After dying in a spike blast, players lose their weapons, which affects the team's economy in further rounds. However, the above tactic can save firearms for the next round, benefiting the teams' economy.

Economy is a vital factor in winning a match in Valorant. Thus, this is effective when gamers have an Operator, which costs 4700 credits, and want to save it for the next round.

However, fans are unsure if this is a glitch or if it exists by default. Nevertheless, this would allow users to save weapons by utilizing Yoru's ultimate ability during the spike blast. This technique makes the agent a bit better pick if used correctly in the game.

