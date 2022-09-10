FIVB Men's Volleyball World Championship 2022 Semi-finals: Dates, time, venues and more

The quarter-finals of the FIVB Men's Volleyball World Championship 2022 concluded on September 9, 2022. and the first semi-final will take place tonight (September 10).
This year, the FIVB Men’s Volleyball World Championship 2022 is being held in Poland and Slovenia.
The tournament was supposed to be held in Russia but because of the country’s invasion of Ukraine, Slovenia and Poland, who are also the defending champion, were given the responsibility of hosting the tournament. It is being held in three cities - Ljubljana, Katowice, and Gliwice.
The competition takes place once every four years. The finals are set to take place on September 11 and 12, 2022.
Semi-finals of FIVB Men's Volleyball World Championship 2022: Schedule and Teams
The semi-finals for the FIVB Men’s Volleyball World Championship 2022 will be held over the course of two days – September 10 and 11, 2022. The exact timings of the games are given below:
- September 10, 2022: Poland vs Brazil – 6 pm (Katowice, Poland)
- September 11, 2022: Slovenia vs Italy – 9 pm (Katowice, Poland)
Note: All of the times mentioned above are denoted in the Central European Summer Time zone.
List of players representing Italy at the FIVB Men's Volleyball World Championship 2022
- Ferdinando De Giorgi (Coach)
- Pinali Giulio
- Recine Francesco
- Michieletto Alessandro
- Giannelli Simone
- Balaso Mattia
- Galassi Gianluca
- Lavia Daniele
- Romano Yuri
- Anzani Simone
- Russo Roberto
- Scanferla Leonardo
- Mosca Leandro Ausibio
List of players representing Slovenia at the FIVB Men's Volleyball World Championship 2022
- Gheorghe Cretu (Coach)
- Stern Toncek
- Pajenk Alen
- Kozamernik Jan
- Gasparini Mit ja
- Vincic Dejan
- Stalekar Saso
- Koncilja Danijel
- Klobucar Jan
- Kovačič Jani
- Stern Ziga
- Ropret Gregor
- Urnaut Tine
- Cebulj Klemen
- Mozic Rok
List of players representing Brazil at the FIVB Men's Volleyball World Championship 2022
- Renan Dal Zotto (Coach)
- Rezende Bruno Mossa
- Fernandes P.X.Cavalcante Adriano
- De Souza Wallace
- Leal Hidalgo Yoandy
- Leao Rodrigo
- Gil Kreling Fernando
- Nascimento Maique Reis
- Saatkamp Lucas
- Hoss Thales
- Souza Ricardo Lucarelli
- Santos Leandro
- Moreira Roque Felipe
- Resende Gualberto Flavio
- Ferreira Souza Darlan
List of players representing Poland at the FIVB Men's Volleyball World Championship 2022
- Nikola Grbic (Coach)
- Popiwczak Jakub
- Kaczmarek Lukasz
- Kurek Bartosz
- Klos Karol
- Lomacz Grzegorz
- Sliwka Aleksander
- Kochanowski Jakub
- Semeniuk Kamil
- Zatorski Pawel
- Kwolek Bartosz
- Janusz Marcin
- Bieniek Mateusz
- Fornal Tomasz
- Poreba Mateusz