FIVB Men's Volleyball World Championship 2022 Semi-finals: Dates, time, venues and more

The quarter-finals of the FIVB Men's Volleyball World Championship 2022 concluded on September 9, 2022. and the first semi-final will take place tonight (September 10).

This year, the FIVB Men’s Volleyball World Championship 2022 is being held in Poland and Slovenia.

The tournament was supposed to be held in Russia but because of the country’s invasion of Ukraine, Slovenia and Poland, who are also the defending champion, were given the responsibility of hosting the tournament. It is being held in three cities - Ljubljana, Katowice, and Gliwice.

The competition takes place once every four years. The finals are set to take place on September 11 and 12, 2022.

Semi-finals of FIVB Men's Volleyball World Championship 2022: Schedule and Teams

The semi-finals for the FIVB Men’s Volleyball World Championship 2022 will be held over the course of two days – September 10 and 11, 2022. The exact timings of the games are given below:

September 10, 2022: Poland vs Brazil – 6 pm (Katowice, Poland)

Poland vs Brazil – 6 pm (Katowice, Poland) September 11, 2022: Slovenia vs Italy – 9 pm (Katowice, Poland)

Note: All of the times mentioned above are denoted in the Central European Summer Time zone.

Volleyball World @volleyballworld Slovenia TONIGHT!



They met last at the 2022 VNL & will play each other again tonight in the Semifinal Round of the 2022 World Champs.



Watch the match LIVE 7PM GMT on VBTV for $3.99:



List of players representing Italy at the FIVB Men's Volleyball World Championship 2022

Ferdinando De Giorgi (Coach)

Pinali Giulio

Recine Francesco

Michieletto Alessandro

Giannelli Simone

Balaso Mattia

Galassi Gianluca

Lavia Daniele

Romano Yuri

Anzani Simone

Russo Roberto

Scanferla Leonardo

Mosca Leandro Ausibio

List of players representing Slovenia at the FIVB Men's Volleyball World Championship 2022

Gheorghe Cretu (Coach)

Stern Toncek

Pajenk Alen

Kozamernik Jan

Gasparini Mit ja

Vincic Dejan

Stalekar Saso

Koncilja Danijel

Klobucar Jan

Kovačič Jani

Stern Ziga

Ropret Gregor

Urnaut Tine

Cebulj Klemen

Mozic Rok

List of players representing Brazil at the FIVB Men's Volleyball World Championship 2022

Renan Dal Zotto (Coach)

Rezende Bruno Mossa

Fernandes P.X.Cavalcante Adriano

De Souza Wallace

Leal Hidalgo Yoandy

Leao Rodrigo

Gil Kreling Fernando

Nascimento Maique Reis

Saatkamp Lucas

Hoss Thales

Souza Ricardo Lucarelli

Santos Leandro

Moreira Roque Felipe

Resende Gualberto Flavio

Ferreira Souza Darlan

List of players representing Poland at the FIVB Men's Volleyball World Championship 2022

Nikola Grbic (Coach)

Popiwczak Jakub

Kaczmarek Lukasz

Kurek Bartosz

Klos Karol

Lomacz Grzegorz

Sliwka Aleksander

Kochanowski Jakub

Semeniuk Kamil

Zatorski Pawel

Kwolek Bartosz

Janusz Marcin

Bieniek Mateusz

Fornal Tomasz

Poreba Mateusz

