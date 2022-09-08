FIVB Men's Volleyball World Championship 2022 Quarter-finals: Dates, time, venues and more

The FIVB Men's Volleyball World Championship 2022 commenced on August 26, 2022 and will conclude on September 12, 2022. The international volleyball tournament is being held in Poland and Slovenia.

Similar to the Olympics, this competition is also held once every four years. Poland was crowned the winner of the 2018 FIVB Men's Volleyball World Championship. The Round of 16 has concluded and eight teams have qualified for the next round of the tournament.

Quarter-finals of FIVB Men's Volleyball World Championship 2022: Schedule and Teams

330pm gmt: Brazil Argentina

7pm gmt: Poland USA



The winners advance to the Semifinal Round of the 2022 World Champs.



The quarter-finals of the FIVB Men's Volleyball World Championship 2022 will be held over three days from September 7-9, 2022. Here is a detailed schedule for the tournament and the teams taking part in it:

September 7, 2022: Italy vs France – 5:30 pm (Slovenia)

Italy vs France – 5:30 pm (Slovenia) September 8, 2022: Slovenia vs Ukraine – 9 pm (Slovenia)

Slovenia vs Ukraine – 9 pm (Slovenia) September 8, 2022: (To be decided) – 5:30 pm (Poland)

(To be decided) – 5:30 pm (Poland) September 9, 2022: Poland vs USA – 9 pm (Poland)

Note: All of the times mentioned above are denoted in the Central European Summer Time zone.

List of players representing Italy at the FIVB Men's Volleyball World Championship 2022

Ferdinando De Giorgi (Coach)

Pinali Giulio

Recine Francesco

Michieletto Alessandro

Giannelli Simone

Balaso Mattia

Galassi Gianluca

Lavia Daniele

Romano Yuri

Anzani Simone

Russo Roberto

Scanferla Leonardo

Mosca Leandro Ausibio

List of players representing France at the FIVB Men's Volleyball World Championship 2022

Andrea Giani (Coach)

Chinenyeze Barthélémy

Grebennikov Jenia

Party Jean

Toniutti Benjamin

Tillie Kevin

Ngapeth Earvin

Brizard Antoine

Boyer Stephen

Le Goff Nicolas

Henry Mederic

Clavenot Trevor

Louati Yacine

Diez Benjamin

Jouffroy Quentin

List of players representing Slovenia at the FIVB Men's Volleyball World Championship 2022

Gheorghe Cretu (Coach)

Stern Toncek

Pajenk Alen

Kozamernik Jan

Gasparini Mit ja

Vincic Dejan

Stalekar Saso

Koncilja Danijel

Klobucar Jan

Kovačič Jani

Stern Ziga

Ropret Gregor

Urnaut Tine

Cebulj Klemen

Mozic Rok

List of players representing Ukraine at the FIVB Men's Volleyball World Championship 2022

Ugis Krastins (Coach)

Poluian Tymofii

Drozd Maksym

Shevchenko Oleh

Plotnytskyi Oleh

Brova Horden

Ostapenko Volodymyr

Semenuik Yurii

Fomin Denys

Tupchii Vasyl

Kovalov Illia

Shchytkov Vitalii

Kanaiev Dmytro

Kisiliuk Yevhenii

Synytsia Yurii

List of players representing Argentina at the FIVB Men's Volleyball World Championship 2022

Marcelo Rodolfo Mendez (Coach)

Sanchez Matias

Martinez Franchi Jan

Gallego Joaquin

Conte Facundo

Loser Agustin

Danani Santiago

Lima Bruno

Palacios Ezequiel

De Cecco Luciano

Palonsky Luciano

Vicentin Luciano

Ramis Martin

Zerba Nicolas

Koukartsev Pablo Sergio

List of players representing Brazil at the FIVB Men's Volleyball World Championship 2022

Renan Dal Zotto (Coach)

Rezende Bruno Mossa

Fernandes P.X.Cavalcante Adriano

De Souza Wallace

Leal Hidalgo Yoandy

Leao Rodrigo

Gil Kreling Fernando

Nascimento Maique Reis

Saatkamp Lucas

Hoss Thales

Souza Ricardo Lucarelli

Santos Leandro

Moreira Roque Felipe

Resende Gualberto Flavio

Ferreira Souza Darlan

List of players representing Poland at the FIVB Men's Volleyball World Championship 2022

Nikola Grbic (Coach)

Popiwczak Jakub

Kaczmarek Lukasz

Kurek Bartosz

Klos Karol

Lomacz Grzegorz

Sliwka Aleksander

Kochanowski Jakub

Semeniuk Kamil

Zatorski Pawel

Kwolek Bartosz

Janusz Marcin

Bieniek Mateusz

Fornal Tomasz

Poreba Mateusz

List of players representing USA at the FIVB Men's Volleyball World Championship 2022

John Speraw (Coach)

Matthew Anderson

Aaron Russell

Jeffrey Jendryk II

Kyle Ensing

Torey Defalco

Micah Christenson

Kyle Russell

Joshua Tuaniga

Garrett Muagututia

Taylor Averill

David Smith

Mason Briggs

Erik Shoji

Cody Kessel

