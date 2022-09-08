FIVB Men's Volleyball World Championship 2022 Quarter-finals: Dates, time, venues and more

The FIVB Men's Volleyball World Championship 2022 commenced on August 26, 2022 and will conclude on September 12, 2022. The international volleyball tournament is being held in Poland and Slovenia.
Similar to the Olympics, this competition is also held once every four years. Poland was crowned the winner of the 2018 FIVB Men's Volleyball World Championship. The Round of 16 has concluded and eight teams have qualified for the next round of the tournament.
Quarter-finals of FIVB Men's Volleyball World Championship 2022: Schedule and Teams
The quarter-finals of the FIVB Men's Volleyball World Championship 2022 will be held over three days from September 7-9, 2022. Here is a detailed schedule for the tournament and the teams taking part in it:
- September 7, 2022: Italy vs France – 5:30 pm (Slovenia)
- September 8, 2022: Slovenia vs Ukraine – 9 pm (Slovenia)
- September 8, 2022: (To be decided) – 5:30 pm (Poland)
- September 9, 2022: Poland vs USA – 9 pm (Poland)
Note: All of the times mentioned above are denoted in the Central European Summer Time zone.
List of players representing Italy at the FIVB Men's Volleyball World Championship 2022
- Ferdinando De Giorgi (Coach)
- Pinali Giulio
- Recine Francesco
- Michieletto Alessandro
- Giannelli Simone
- Balaso Mattia
- Galassi Gianluca
- Lavia Daniele
- Romano Yuri
- Anzani Simone
- Russo Roberto
- Scanferla Leonardo
- Mosca Leandro Ausibio
List of players representing France at the FIVB Men's Volleyball World Championship 2022
- Andrea Giani (Coach)
- Chinenyeze Barthélémy
- Grebennikov Jenia
- Party Jean
- Toniutti Benjamin
- Tillie Kevin
- Ngapeth Earvin
- Brizard Antoine
- Boyer Stephen
- Le Goff Nicolas
- Henry Mederic
- Clavenot Trevor
- Louati Yacine
- Diez Benjamin
- Jouffroy Quentin
List of players representing Slovenia at the FIVB Men's Volleyball World Championship 2022
- Gheorghe Cretu (Coach)
- Stern Toncek
- Pajenk Alen
- Kozamernik Jan
- Gasparini Mit ja
- Vincic Dejan
- Stalekar Saso
- Koncilja Danijel
- Klobucar Jan
- Kovačič Jani
- Stern Ziga
- Ropret Gregor
- Urnaut Tine
- Cebulj Klemen
- Mozic Rok
List of players representing Ukraine at the FIVB Men's Volleyball World Championship 2022
- Ugis Krastins (Coach)
- Poluian Tymofii
- Drozd Maksym
- Shevchenko Oleh
- Plotnytskyi Oleh
- Brova Horden
- Ostapenko Volodymyr
- Semenuik Yurii
- Fomin Denys
- Tupchii Vasyl
- Kovalov Illia
- Shchytkov Vitalii
- Kanaiev Dmytro
- Kisiliuk Yevhenii
- Synytsia Yurii
List of players representing Argentina at the FIVB Men's Volleyball World Championship 2022
- Marcelo Rodolfo Mendez (Coach)
- Sanchez Matias
- Martinez Franchi Jan
- Gallego Joaquin
- Conte Facundo
- Loser Agustin
- Danani Santiago
- Lima Bruno
- Palacios Ezequiel
- De Cecco Luciano
- Palonsky Luciano
- Vicentin Luciano
- Ramis Martin
- Zerba Nicolas
- Koukartsev Pablo Sergio
List of players representing Brazil at the FIVB Men's Volleyball World Championship 2022
- Renan Dal Zotto (Coach)
- Rezende Bruno Mossa
- Fernandes P.X.Cavalcante Adriano
- De Souza Wallace
- Leal Hidalgo Yoandy
- Leao Rodrigo
- Gil Kreling Fernando
- Nascimento Maique Reis
- Saatkamp Lucas
- Hoss Thales
- Souza Ricardo Lucarelli
- Santos Leandro
- Moreira Roque Felipe
- Resende Gualberto Flavio
- Ferreira Souza Darlan
List of players representing Poland at the FIVB Men's Volleyball World Championship 2022
- Nikola Grbic (Coach)
- Popiwczak Jakub
- Kaczmarek Lukasz
- Kurek Bartosz
- Klos Karol
- Lomacz Grzegorz
- Sliwka Aleksander
- Kochanowski Jakub
- Semeniuk Kamil
- Zatorski Pawel
- Kwolek Bartosz
- Janusz Marcin
- Bieniek Mateusz
- Fornal Tomasz
- Poreba Mateusz
List of players representing USA at the FIVB Men's Volleyball World Championship 2022
- John Speraw (Coach)
- Matthew Anderson
- Aaron Russell
- Jeffrey Jendryk II
- Kyle Ensing
- Torey Defalco
- Micah Christenson
- Kyle Russell
- Joshua Tuaniga
- Garrett Muagututia
- Taylor Averill
- David Smith
- Mason Briggs
- Erik Shoji
- Cody Kessel