HYD vs KOC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Volleyball Tips & Playing 6 Updates for Prime Volleyball League 2023 – February 15th, 2023

Hyderabad Blackhawks will square off against Kochi Blue Spikers in the 11th match of the Prime Volleyball League 2023. The match will take place at GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on February 15.

After starting the tournament with a win, the Hyderabad Blackhawks failed to keep the momentum going as they have now lost back-to-back games, including a shocking 4-1 loss to the Calicut Heroes in their previous fixture. They have now slipped to sixth place in the points table with two points and a point ratio of 0.969.

Meanwhile, Kochi Blue Spikers are having a tough time in the tournament as they are still searching for their first win of the season. They are coming off another humiliating 4-1 loss at the hands of defending champions Kolkata Thunderbolts. They are currently at the bottom of the points table with a point ratio of 0.867.

Match Details

Match: Hyderabad Blackhawks vs Kochi Blue Spikers

Date & Time: February 15, 2023, at 7:00 pm IST

Venue: GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

Squads to choose from

Hyderabad Blackhawks

Anand K, Ranjit Singh, Saurabh Maan, GS Varun, Hemanth P, SV Guru Guru Prasanth, Carlos Zamora, Ashamatullah, Vignesh Raj D, Arun Zacharias Siby, Trent Odea, John Joseph EJ, Lal Sujan Mv, Amaravadi Bhagyaraj, Aadeeshwaran, Deepu Venugopal.

Kochi Blue Spikers

Prem Singh, Pavan Ramesh, Walter Neto, Aswin Rag Vt, Eduardo Romay, Jibin Sebastian, George Antony, Shubham Chaudhary, Rohit Kumar, Erin Varghese, Dushyanth GN, Vipul Kumar, Abhinav BS, Venu Chikkanna, Fayis Nk, Alan Ashique VL.

Probable Playing 6

Hyderabad Blackhawks

Trent O'Dea, Guru Prasanth, John Joseph EJ, Hemanth P, Vignesh Raj, Lal Sujan MV.

Kochi Blue Spikers

Erin Varghese, Vipul Kumar, Rohit Kumar, Walter Da Cruz Neto, Shubham Chaudhary, Fayis NK.

HYD vs KOC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Prime Volleyball League 2023)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Anand K, Vipul Kumar, Trent O'Dea, Guru Prasanth, Rohit Kumar, Hemanth P.

Captain: Hemanth P, Vice-Captain: Guru Prasanth

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Prem Singh, Lal Sujan MV, Trent O'Dea, Guru Prasanth, Walter Da Cruz Neto, Hemanth P.

Captain: Guru Prasanth, Vice-Captain: Trent O'Dea

