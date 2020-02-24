Khelo India University Games 2020: Volleyball schedule for Day 4 (24th February)

The fourth and final day of KIUG 2020 will witness the conclusion of the Volleyball event.

The fourth day of the Volleyball event in the ongoing Khelo India University Games 2020 will witness the knockouts take place in Campus-13, Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology University (KIIT), Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The past three days saw the completion of 24 group-stage fixtures with the participation of over 191 players.

The likes of Kurukshetra University, SRM University (men), Himachal Pradesh University and Mahatma Gandhi University (women) steered their way into the knockouts with sheer dominance, winning all of their respective encounters in the league stage. The teams have depicted their A-game in the inaugural edition, where a lot of players gained exposure from the ongoing mega-event.

While four teams from each division have qualified for the knockouts, two semi-final matches will take place among the four sides. The winners of each semi-final will name themselves for an opportunity at the gold-medal in the summit clash, while the losers will square off against each other for the bronze medal.

The finale will see the winners of the semi-finals locking horns against each other to determine the winners and runners-up in the competition. The finalists will be hoping to end their campaign on a decent note to earn opportunities in the sport ahead.

Here is the schedule of the Day 4 of Volleyball event in Khelo India University Games 2020.

Khelo India University Games 2020, Volleyball Schedule, 24th February

9:00 AM - Semi-final 1: Winner of A Vs. Runner of B (Women)

9:00 AM - Semi-final 2: Winner of B Vs. Runner of A (Women)

11:00 AM - Semi-final 1: Winner of A Vs. Runner of B (Men)

11:00 AM - Semi-final 2: Winner of B Vs. Runner of A (Men)

3:00 PM - 3rd Position Match: Loser of SF 1 Vs. Loser of SF 2 (Men)

3:00 PM - 3rd Position Match: Loser of SF 1 Vs. Loser of SF 2 (Women)

5:00 PM - Final: Winner of SF 1 Vs. Winner of SF 2 (Women)

5:00 PM - Final: Winner of SF 2 Vs. Winner of SF 2 Winner (Men)

