Khelo India University Games 2020, Basketball: Day 3 results roundup

Jamia Millia Islamia University (blue) in action versus the University of Madras (red)

The third day of the Basketball event in the ongoing Khelo India University Games 2020 witnessed the conclusion of the league-stage among universities ahead of the much-anticipated playoffs. The matches, as usual, took place at KIIT University multi-purpose indoor hall, Campus 13.

A day earlier, Kurukshetra University had suffered a loss against VBS Purvanchal by a margin of 68-74. LNIPE, Gwalior witnessed an exit from the competition in the opening women's match of Day 3, as Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar defeated them by 82-102. The University of Madras also got knocked out by Hindustan ITS with a margin of 55-73.

The opener of the men's division on Day 3 witnessed a thriller between Jain University from Karnataka and the University of Mumbai, where the latter went on to claim the victory with a single-pointer margin 85-86. The University of Madras won their second game by thrashing VBS Purvanchal with a scoreline of 81-77.

Jamia Millia Islamia University went on to remain unbeaten in the women's competition, edging ITM University out by 63-62. On the other hand, Kurukshetra University flattened out Panjab University in a one-sided victory 67-37.

Shivaji University from Kohlapur gained a consolation win by the end of their league stage, winning against Hindustan ITS in the men's category. The day ended with Kurukshetra University standing tall against Jamia Milia Islamia University with a score of 64-68.

Here is the summary of the third day of the Basketball event as a part of Khelo India University Games 2020.

Khelo India University Games 2020 Basketball Results, Day 3:

Match 16 - VBS Purvanchal University, Jaunpur defeated Kurukshetra University 68-74 (Men)

Match 17 - Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar defeated LNIPE, Gwalior 82-102 (Women)

Match 18 - Hindustan ITS, Chennai defeated University of Madras, Chennai 55-73 (Women)

Match 19 - University of Mumbai defeated Jain University, Bengaluru 85-86 (Men)

Match 20 - University Of Madras, Chennai defeated VBS Purvanchal University, Jaunpur 81-77 (Men)

Match 21 - Jamia Millia Islamia University, New Delhi defeated ITM University, Gwalior 63-62 (Women)

Match 22 - Kurukshetra University, Kurukshetra defeated Panjab University, Chandigarh 67-37 (Women)

Match 23 - Shivaji University, Kolhapur defeated Hindustan ITS, Chennai 85-99 (Men)

Match 24 - Kurukshetra University, Kurukshetra defeated Jamia Millia Islamia University, New Delhi 64-68 (Men)

