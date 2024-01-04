Cuddalore With Us, Krishnagiri Bulls start with wins in Tamil Nadu Volleyball League 2024

Cuddalore With Us and Krishnagiri Bulls turned out victorious on the first day of the inaugural edition of the Tamil Nadu Volleyball League (TNVL) at the SHSE School Indoor Stadium in Mylapore in Chennai on Wednesday, January 3.

While Cuddalore beat hosts Chennai Rocksters 3-2 (20-21, 21-18,19-21, 21-20, 21-12) in the first game of the day, Krishnagiri won against Viluppuram Super Kings in the next game with a 21-18, 17-21, 21-14, 18-21, 21-13 margin.

Jerome Vinith and Ashwin Raj M were key in Cuddalore's attacking machine, with the duo picking up a total of 31 points. Manoj LM and Vinith notched five block points each, while the latter was also impressive with his digging skills, taking as many as five points.

Chennai Rockstars attacker Santosh S struck the most points in the match, while fellow attacker Raman Kumar and middle blocker Srajan Shetty decently contributed with 13 and 12 points, respectively.

Chennai accounted for 35 errors, with 12 of those coming in the serves. Cuddalore also made 34 errors but were relentless in their attack.

Krishnagiri gives a reality check to Amit Gulia's Viluppuram

The Viluppuram Super Kings boasted the presence of attacker Amit Gulia and universal Angamuthu R. Both showcased their strengths by fetching the most attacking points but that was sparse.

Ashamatullah starred for Krishnagiri with 34 attacking points as his spikes were too hot for a return. Universal Naveen Kumar S and Prabagaran S backed him with 19 and 18 points, respectively.

Krishnagiri Libero Midhun Kumar B was spot on at night, digging wondrously to snap seven points for his side. Amit Gulia, though, picked one more point against the top-notch smashes. Amit made the most errors from Viluppuram with the senior man leaking 18 points, which was eight less than what the whole Krishnagiri team committed.

Krishnagiri are currently on top of the points table with two points. Cuddalore also have the same points but are in second place. Despite defeats in their first games, Chennai and Viluppuram took one point each for enforcing the match to the fifth set.