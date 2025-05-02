Former Nebraska Volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez shares 'April dump' pictures featuring New York trip and last match of her debut LOVB season

Former Nebraska Volleyball player, Lexi Rodriguez, recently shared a few glimpses of her memorable moments from April, including her New York trip and the last match of her debut LOVB season. Rodriguez joined the LOVB Omaha Supernovas after an incredible collegiate career with the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Omaha Supernovas concluded their season on April 14, following their clash with LOVB Austin. In the carousel of pictures, Rodriguez also reflected on her trip to New York with her teammates after the final LOVB faceoff. She shared pictures with former Husker volleyball player Kennedi Orr. The volleyball players were also joined by former Cornhuskers basketball player Kendall Moriarty.

During her day out with her teammates in New York, Rodriguez opted for a chic black leather jacket with shorts. The former Huskers libero also shared a few glimpses from the media event she attended before the LOVB's final match. During the event, she was seen gracing the carpet and donning a black dress. She paired the look with dainty jewelry and a black handbag.

SS on Lexi Rodriguez's IG story (@lexi.rodriguez__)

For her illustrious collegiate career, Rodriguez also won the 2025 AAU James E. Sullivan Award over Trey Augustine (Ice Hockey, Michigan State), Cooper Flagg (Basketball, Duke), Ashton Jeanty (Football, Boise State), Lee Kiefer (Fencing, USA), and Ilia Malinin (Figure Skating, USA).

Former Nebraska Volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez expresses her emotions after winning the 2025 AAU James E. Sullivan Award

Lexi Rodriguez during the Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo via Getty Images)

Former Nebraska Volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez was honored with the prestigious AAU James E. Sullivan Award on April 15 at the New York Athletic Club. She became the third volleyball player in history and the first Husker to earn the distinction. She expressed her joy, saying via Nebraska Volleyball (0:50 onwards):

“This is very overwhelming but super exciting. I could say thank you to so many people. I wouldn’t be here if it wasn't for everyone at the University of Nebraska, all my coaching staff and my teammates, who are here with me today, and all the belief that they had in me throughout my college career. Truly it is such an honor, so thank you.”

Lexi Rodriguez, who has earned multiple feats as a Husker, including the AVCA Region Freshman of the Year, AVCA All-America First Team, and Honda Sport Award for Volleyball Finalist, also won the Female Athlete of the Year Award.

