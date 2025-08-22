  • home icon
  • Volleyball
  • "I don't wanna apologize for who I am" - Harper Murray gets real about dealing with hate and being her authentic self

"I don't wanna apologize for who I am" - Harper Murray gets real about dealing with hate and being her authentic self

By Janhavi Shinde
Modified Aug 22, 2025 02:53 GMT
2024 Division I Women
Harper Murray at the 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals. (Source: Getty)

Harper Murray has made a name for herself in college sports with her impressive skills and mindset on the court. Her talent has earned a strong social media following.

Ad

Murray joined the Cornhuskers in 2023 as a freshman and received the honor of Big Ten Freshman of the Year and All-Big Ten First Team, showing her incredible skills. The following season, the outside hitter earned the title of NCAA Lincoln Regional Most Outstanding Player. Her athletic talent has amassed her a huge fanbase, gathering praise from fans.

In an interview with Hail Varsity, she stated that social media can also be pressuring at times. However, she is determined to stay focused and true. Murray added that she wants to be authentic, even if everyone doesn't like it, and refrains from apologizing for who she is.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Sometimes it can be hard, like you forget the pressure that it comes with, but I think I try and have fun with it, and I try and be myself on social media. Sometimes it might not be what people like, but I think that's kind of the point."

She added:

"I don't wanna apologize for who I am, so I think social media is a great way to do that. I'm not gonna guard myself and I'll always try and be myself and social media has definitely given me the platform to do that and I've let other people into my life through that."
Ad
Ad

Harper Murray recently signed an NIL deal with Adidas.

Harper Murray opens up on competing for the Nebraska Volleyball team in her third year

Harper Murray recently opened up about competing as a junior for the Nebraska Cornhuskers this season. She expressed that she feels old compared to the freshmen in the program. While the freshmen players are training to improve their physical and technical game, Murray is focused on building her mental strength and leadership qualities.

Ad
"I feel so old," she said. "When we practice, some of the freshmen will stay and get extra reps and I’m like, that’s such a freshman thing because I feel like I’m kind of at the age where I might not get any better as a volleyball player."
"It’s more about how I can strengthen my mental game and [be a] leader and be more consistent and [be] smarter," Murray added. (via hurrdatsports.com)

Harper Murray will compete in her first game this season for the Huskers on August 22, against the Pittsburgh squad at the American Volleyball Coaches Association First Serve Tournament.

About the author
Janhavi Shinde

Janhavi Shinde

Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.

She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.

Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.

If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Janhavi Shinde
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications