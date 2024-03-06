Prime Volleyball League 2022 Points Table: Where did the teams finish after the league stage?

Seven teams competed in the inaugural edition of the Prime Volleyball League at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

Ahmedabad Defenders finished atop the Prime Volleyball League 2022 points table with 10 points from six encounters, winning five and losing one match. The Defenders had a set difference of six, having won 18 sets and lost 12 in the competition.

Kolkata Thunderbolts were second in the points table with eight points, having won four and lost a couple of matches in the league stage. They finished their campaign with a set difference of six, having clinched 18 sets and conceded 12.

Calicut Heroes and Hyderabad Black Hawks (previously Black Hawks Hyderabad) finished their campaign with seven points each. Both teams won and lost three matches apiece to bag one bonus point each.

Although both teams had an equal number of points, Calicut Heroes finished third with a set difference of six (won 18 sets and lost 12 sets). Meanwhile, the Hyderabad Black Hawks finished fourth in the standings with a set difference of zero, winning and losing 15 sets each.

Bengaluru Torpedoes finished fifth with six points, having won three matches and lost as many games. They had a set difference of one, bagging 13 sets to their name and conceding 12.

Chennai Blitz were sixth in the standings with four points from six matches. They registered a couple of wins and four losses in the first season of the tournament. The Chennai-based franchise had a set difference of -8, having won 11 sets and lost 19.

Kochi Blue Spikers finished at the bottom of the points table with two points, having won one and lost six matches. The Blue Spikers had a set difference of -6, having won 12 sets and lost 18.

Prime Volleyball League 2022: Semi-Final & Final Results

Semi-Final 1: Ahmedabad Defenders 3-1 Hyderabad Black Hawks (15-13, 15-12, 9-15, 15-12)

Semi-Final 2: Kolkata Thunderbolts 3-0 Calicut Heroes (16-14, 15-10, 17-15)

Final: Ahmedabad Defenders 0-3 Kolkata Thunderbolts (13-15, 10-15, 12-15)