Prime Volleyball League 2023 Points Table: Where did the teams finish after the league stage?

Kolkata Thunderbolts finished atop the Prime Volleyball League 2023 points table with 12 points from seven matches, including six wins and a loss. The Season 1 winners had a set difference of 11, having won 23 sets and lost 12.

Prime Volleyball League Season 1 runners-up Ahmedabad Defenders were second in the standings with 11 points, having won five and lost a couple of matches. They finished their campaign with a set difference of nine, winning 22 sets and losing 13.

Calicut Heroes, Bengaluru Torpedoes and Hyderabad Black Hawks finished with eight points each from seven encounters. All three franchises registered four wins and three losses in the league stage.

Although all three teams had an equal number of points, Calicut Heroes finished third with a set difference of five. They won 20 sets and lost 15 in the group stage. Meanwhile, Bengaluru Torpedoes finished fourth with a set difference of three, bagging 19 sets and conceding 16.

Hyderabad Black Hawks, on the other hand, failed to qualify for the semi-finals due to a poor set difference. They have a set difference of -5, winning 15 sets and losing 20.

Season 2 debutants Mumbai Meteors were sixth in the standings with five points and a set difference of -5, having won a couple of matches and lost five.

Kochi Blue Spikers had four points to their name, courtesy of two wins and five losses from seven matches. The South Indian club had a set difference of -3, winning 16 and losing 19 sets.

Chennai Blitz finished at the bottom of the points table with a couple of points, having won only one of their seven matches. They finished their campaign with a set difference of -15, clinching 10 sets and conceding 25 in the competition.

Prime Volleyball League 2023: Semi-Final & Final Results

Semi-Final 1: Kolkata Thunderbolts 1-3 Bengaluru Torpedoes (10-15, 15-10, 13-15, 10-15)

Semi-Final 2: Ahmedabad Defenders 3-1 Calicut Heroes (17-15, 9-15, 17-15, 15-11)

Final: Bengaluru Torpedoes 2-3 Ahmedabad Defenders (7-15, 10-15, 20-18, 15-13, 10-15)