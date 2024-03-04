Prime Volleyball League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Ahmedabad Defenders vs Kochi Blue Spikers, Match 26

Ahmedabad Defenders registered a 3-1 victory over Kochi Blue Spikers on Sunday, March 3. The win has propelled the defending champions to the top of the Prime Volleyball League 2024 points table with 10 points from six encounters, winning five and losing one.

Meanwhile, the Kochi Blue Spikers remain at the bottom of the standings with six losses from as many games. They become the first team to get knocked out of Season 3 of Prime Volleyball League.

The Defenders won the first set 15-9 but conceded the second set 6-15 to the Kochi Blue Spikers. However, the Blue Spikers couldn't continue their winning run as they lost the next couple of sets with a scoreline of 15-11, 15-8.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Toofans defeated Kolkata Thunderbolts 15-9, 16-14, 17-15 to bag two full points. The Toofans have moved to the third position in the standings with eight points from six matches, having won four and lost two. They have a set difference of six.

Kolkata Thunderbolts find themselves in a spot of bother as the fight for the top 5 continues. They are seventh with four points, winning two and losing five matches. The Thunderbolts have also been knocked out of the Prime Volleyball League 2024.

Calicut Heroes and Mumbai Meteors have slipped to the second and fourth positions, respectively, with eight points apiece.

Prime Volleyball League 2024: Results (Sunday, March 3)

Match 25 - Kolkata Thunderbolts 0-3 Delhi Toofans (9-15, 14-16, 15-17)

Match 26 - Ahmedabad Defenders 3-1 Kochi Blue Spikers (15-9, 6-15, 15-11, 15-8)

Prime Volleyball League 2024: Fixtures (Monday, March 4)

Match 27 - Hyderabad Black Hawks vs Bengaluru Torpedoes, 18:30 IST

Match 28 - Mumbai Meteors vs Chennai Blitz, 20:30 IST

