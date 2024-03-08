Prime Volleyball League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Ahmedabad Heroes vs Calicut Heroes, Match 33

Calicut Heroes have moved to the top of the Prime Volleyball League 2024 points table following a 3-1 victory over Ahmedabad Defenders on Friday, March 8.

The Heroes have 10 points from seven matches, having won five matches and lost a couple thus far. They have a set difference of 10, having won 18 sets and lost eight sets.

Meanwhile, Ahmedabad Defenders have slipped to the second position in the standings with 10 points from seven matches. They have registered five wins and two losses. The Defenders have a set difference of seven, having won 16 sets and lost nine sets so far in the competition.

Delhi Toofans have dropped to third position with 10 points from seven matches and a set difference of seven. Meanwhile, Mumbai Meteors have slipped to fifth rank in the standings with 10 points and a set difference of two.

Bengaluru Torpedoes, on the other hand, have dropped to fourth place, following a 3-0 loss against Chennai Blitz. They finished their campaign with 10 points from eight matches, including five wins and three losses. The Torpedoes have a set difference of three, having clinched 17 sets and conceded 14 sets.

Chennai Blitz retain the sixth position in the standings with eight points from seven encounters, having won four and lost three matches. The Chennai-based franchise have a set difference of four, having bagged 15 sets and conceded 11 sets.

Prime Volleyball League 2024: Results (Friday, March 8)

Match 32 - Bengaluru Torpedoes 0-3 Chennai Blitz (14-16, 11-15, 13-15)

Match 33 - Ahmedabad Heroes 1-3 Calicut Heroes (11-15, 15-8, 8-15, 11-15)

Prime Volleyball League 2024: Fixtures (Saturday, March 9)

Match 34 - Hyderabad Black Hawks vs Kochi Blue Spikers, 18:30 IST

