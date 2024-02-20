Prime Volleyball League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Chennai Blitz vs Kochi Blue Spikers, Match 9

Chennai Blitz registered a 3-0 victory over rivals Kochi Blue Spikers 16-10, 15-12, 16-14 on Tuesday, February 16, to storm into the second position in the Prime Volleyball League 2024 points table.

They have climbed three spots to occupy the second position with four points and a set difference of five. The hosts started the season with a loss against Ahmedabad Defenders and followed it with two consecutive victories this season.

Chennai's victory has seen Calicut Heroes, Delhi Toofans, and Mumbai Meteors slip to the third, fourth, and fifth positions, respectively. All three teams have a couple of points in the ongoing season.

Meanwhile, Kochi Blue Spikers have retained the eighth position with two losses from as many games. They have a negative set difference of -5, conceding all three sets against Chennai Blitz in their second outing.

Speaking of the match, Chennai Blitz took the lead in the Southern Derby, bagging the first set 16-10. Kochi conceded a Super Point in the end to lose the set. Despite the Blue Spikers putting up a tough fight, the home side bagged the second set 15-12 and were just one step away from victory.

Chennai once again bagged two points when the Blue Spikers opted for the Super Point, leaving their opponent in splits. With a flurry of errors from Kochi, the hosts were back in the game with scores leveled at 13-13.

Chennai picked up three points on the trot to seal the set 16-14 and the match 3-0.

Prime Volleyball League 2024: Results (Tuesday, February 20)

Match 9 - Chennai Blitz vs Kochi Blue Spikers (16-10, 15-12, 16-14)

Prime Volleyball League 2024: Fixtures (Wednesday, February 21)

Match 10 - Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Mumbai Meteors, 18:30 IST

