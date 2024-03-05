Prime Volleyball League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Kochi Blue Spikers vs Delhi Toofans, Match 29

Delhi Toofans have climbed two spots to occupy the second position in the Prime Volleyball League 2024 points table following a 3-2 victory over Kochi Blue Spikers on Tuesday, March 5.

They have 10 points from seven matches, winning five and losing a couple. The Toofans have a set difference of seven thus far in their debut Prime Volleyball League season.

As a result of Delhi Toofans' victory, Mumbai Meteors (10 points) and Calicut Heroes (eight points) have slipped to the third and fourth positions, respectively. The Meteors have played seven matches and have a set difference of five, while the Heroes have a set difference of nine from five matches.

Meanwhile, Kochi Blue Spikers continue to stay at the bottom of the Prime Volleyball League 2024 standings with seven losses from as many games. The Blue Spikers have a set difference of -13.

Speaking of the match, Delhi Toofans came back from being two sets down to clinch the match 3-2 with a scoreline of 15-9, 17-15, 10-15, 8-15, 8-15.

Kochi Blue Spikers were off to a flying start, winning the first couple of sets. They registered a comfortable 15-9 victory in the first set and followed it up with a hard-fought 17-15 win in the second set.

However, it turned out to be Delhi Toofans' day as they won the last three sets to bag two full points. They clinched the third set 10-15 and the last two sets with identical scores of 8-15.

Prime Volleyball League 2024: Results (Tuesday, March 5)

Match 29 - Kochi Blue Spikers 2-3 Delhi Toofans (15-9, 17-15, 10-15, 8-15, 8-15)

Prime Volleyball League 2024: Fixtures (Wednesday, March 6)

Match 30 - Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Calicut Heroes, 18:30 IST

