Prime Volleyball League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Mumbai Meteors vs Chennai Blitz, Match 28

Mumbai Meteors have climbed two spots to occupy the second position in the Prime Volleyball League 2024 points following a 3-2 win against Chennai Blitz on Monday, March 4. The Meteors have 10 points from seven matches, having won five and lost a couple. They have a set difference of five.

Chennai Blitz, on the other hand, have slipped to sixth position in the standings with six points from as many games, including three wins and as many losses. The hosts have a set difference of one.

Bengaluru Torpedoes have moved to fifth position in the points table with a 3-0 victory over Hyderabad Black Hawks on Monday. They have eight points from six matches, including four wins and two losses. The Torpedoes have a set difference of five in the competition.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad Black Hawks are eighth in the standings with a couple of points and a set difference of -15 from seven matches. They have registered one win and six losses in the third edition of the Prime Volleyball League.

Mumbai Meteors defeated Chennai Blitz in a five-set thriller 11-15, 15-13, 16-14, 5-15, 21-19. As a result, Calicut Heroes and Delhi Toofans slip to the third and fourth positions, respectively, with eight points each.

Earlier in the day, Bengaluru Torpedoes beat Hyderabad Black Hawks in straight sets 6-15, 11-15, 12-15. The Black Hawks have been knocked out of the competition after a horrid display against the Torpedoes.

Prime Volleyball League 2024: Results (Monday, March 4)

Match 27 - Hyderabad Black Hawks 0-3 Bengaluru Torpedoes (6-15, 11-15, 12-15)

Match 28 - Mumbai Meteors 3-2 Chennai Blitz (11-15, 15-13, 16-14, 5-15, 21-19)

Prime Volleyball League 2024: Fixtures (Tuesday, March 5)

Match 29 - Kochi Blue Spikers vs Delhi Toofans, 18:30 IST

