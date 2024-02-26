Prime Volleyball League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Mumbai Meteors vs Kochi Blue Spikers, Match 16

Calicut Heroes are placed second in the Prime Volleyball League 2024 points table following a 3-0 victory over Kolkata Thunderbolts on Sunday, February 25. They have six points and a set difference of eight from three matches.

Kolkata Thunderbolts, on the other hand, are languishing at the bottom of the standings with four losses from as many games. They are yet to open their account in the ongoing season and have a set difference of -9.

Later in the day, Mumbai Meteors defeated Kochi Blue Spikers 3-1 to move into the fourth place in the standings. The Mumbai-based franchise has six points from four matches, winning three and losing one. They also have a set difference of three.

Meanwhile, Kochi Blue Spikers are eighth in the points table with zero points, having lost all four matches they've played thus far in the competition. They also have a set difference of -8.

Ahmedabad Defenders are atop the standings with six points and a set difference of nine from three matches. Chennai Blitz are third with six points from four matches, having won three and lost one. The hosts also have a set difference of four.

Bengaluru Torpedoes are fifth with four points from as many games, having won and lost two matches each. They have a set difference of -1 in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Delhi Toofans and Hyderabad Black Hawks are sixth and seventh, respectively, with a couple of points each from three matches. Both teams have won one and lost a couple of games apiece.

Delhi (set difference of -1) are placed above Hyderabad, who have a set difference of -5 in the tournament.

Prime Volleyball League 2024: Results (Sunday, February 25)

Match 15 - Kolkata Thunderbolts 0-3 Calicut Heroes (14-16, 8-15, 5-15)

Match 16 - Mumbai Meteors 3-1 Kochi Blue Spikers (16-14, 8-15, 18-16, 15-11)

Prime Volleyball League 2024: Fixtures (Monday, February 26)

Match 17 - Delhi Toofans vs Hyderabad Black Hawks, 18:30 IST

Match 18 - Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Ahmedabad Defenders, 20:30 IST

