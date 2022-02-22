PVL 2022: Ahmedabad defenders beat Kochi Blue Spikers, four teams secure semifinals spot

The Ahmedabad Defenders humbled the Kochi Blue Spikers 3-2 (15-14, 15-14, 11-15, 14-15, 15-10) at the ongoing Prime Volleyball League (PVL) at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on February 22.

The 2022 edition of PVL has got its top four teams who will be in the fray to battle it out for the title. Ahmedabad Defenders, Kolkata Thunderbolts, Calicut Heroes and Hyderabad Black Hawks are through to the semi-finals of the volleyball tournament.

Ahmedabad Defenders' skipper Muthusamy pulled off a fantastic spike to help his team take a 6-4 lead in the first set. Cody Caldwell pulled in to help the Spikers level the scores at 10-10. Thereafter, both sides were again tied at 14-14. Just one error from Spikers' Erin Varghese cost the team the first set.

The Defenders also dominated the second set. Shon T John's skills were on display as the Defenders held the edge at 8-7 in the second set. Thereafter, Angamuthu carried out a fantastic spike as the Defenders maintained the lead.

However, Spikers' Caldwell produced a brilliant smash as the scores were tied at 13-13. The Defenders held their nerve and closed out the second set at 15-14.

With the help of Erin Varghese and skipper Karthik, the Spikers took a massive lead at 7-2 in the third set and rode on the momentum, eventually wrapping up the set at 15-11.

Erin and Karthik continued their good run as the Spikers took a 11-8 lead in the fourth set. Santhosh pulled off two brilliant smashes to keep the Defenders in the contest. However, Erin's brilliance on the court helped the Spikers close out the fourth set at 15-14.

Just like their previous record in the tournament, the Kochi Blue Spikers failed to sustain the resurgence and gave away the fifth set 10-15.

The Defenders regained the momentum and took a four-point lead at 10-6 in the fifth set. Rodrigo Villalboa produced a fabulous spike as the Defenders continued to forge ahead. Angamuthu's magnificent block helped the Defenders win a Super Point to eventually win the fifth set 15-10.

Prime Volleyball 2022 (PVL): February 23 Schedule & Match Timings in IST

Match: Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Kochi Blue Spikers

Date: February 23, 2022 Timings: 7 pm IST

Streaming details:

The Rupay Prime Volleyball League 2022 is being telecast live on SONY TEN 1 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi), SONY TEN 4 (Tamil & Telugu) & SONY TEN 2 (Malayalam) channels while live streaming is available on Sony LIV.

Also read: PVL 2022: Calicut Heroes recorded clean sweep against Hyderabad Black Hawks, qualify for semis

Edited by Ritwik Kumar