PVL 2022: Calicut Heroes recorded clean sweep against Hyderabad Black Hawks, qualify for semis

The Calicut Heroes thrashed the Hyderabad Black Hawks with 5-0 (15-14, 15-10, 15-14, 15-14, 15-9) scoreline at the ongoing Prime Volleyball League (PVL) at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on February 21.

With this incredible victory, not only did the Heroes score three points, two points were awarded for winning the match and one extra point for winning it 5-0. David Lee was awarded the Player of the Match.

Jerome Vinith-led Heroes became the second team to secure a semi-final berth. Earlier, the Ahmedabad Defenders also qualified for the knockout stage of the PVL.

SV Guru Prasanth's spike helped the Black Hawks take the lead at 11-9 in the first set. However, the Heroes won a Super Point to level the score at 11-11 and then maintained a close contest as the scoreboard read 14-14. However, Vignesh Raj D produced a fantastic smash to help Heroes win the first set 15-14.

David Lee helped Heroes forge a massive lead at 5-1 in the second set. Skipper Vinith and Ajithlal C came on to produce brilliant smashes as the Heroes swept the second set at 15-10.

Hyderabad Black Hawks' Amit Gulia carried out a few spikes as the team attained a 6-4 lead in the third set. However, the Heroes fought back while Abil Krishnan MP and Jerome Vinith put out a tough contest as the scoreboard read 11-11.

Both teams scored points in tandem to tie the score at 14-14. Abil produced another spike to help his team win the third set at 15-14.

The Black Hawks took the lead at 9-6 in the fourth set. However, with the help of David Lee's brilliance on the court as the scores were tied at 9-9. Thereafter, the Heroes produced a solid block to seal the fourth set at 15-14.

Skipper Vinith produced a fabulous spike as the Heroes maintained the lead at 10-4 in the fifth and final set. The Heroes continued to dominate and eventually wrapped up the fifth set at 15-9 to record a clean sweep.

Although the Black Hawks lost the contest, it did not affect their qualification for the semi-finals. The Vipul Kumar-led Black Hawks became the third team to sail through to the last four.

