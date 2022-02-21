PVL 2022: Kochi Blue Spikers' skipper Karthik and Ahmedabad Defenders' Manoj speak ahead of their clash

The Kochi Blue Spikers will take on Ahmedabad Defenders at the ongoing Prime Volleyball League (PVL) at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on February 22.

The Defenders are currently at the top of the points table and have also secured a place in the semi-finals. Meanwhile, Kochi Blue Spikers are at the bottom of the table with just one win so far in the tournament.

Speaking ahead of their match against the Defenders, Kochi Blue Spikers' Skipper Karthik said:

"Our last two league matches are very important for us. We have to make sure that we play well and we win the matches. We are training well for the games. We have a chance of going through to the semi-finals and we are going to take it one match at a time. The team is in a positive mindset and we'll make sure we'll go all out in our last two league matches."

When asked about the aspects that the team needs to improve on, Karthik added:

"We have been missing a few crucial Super Points, which have cost us matches. There have been times when we have attained a good lead and then we have given it up in one crucial moment. The coaches and the management have noticed that and we will try to hold on to our lead in the upcoming matches."

Meanwhile, speaking ahead of their match against the Spikers, Ahmedabad Defenders' Manoj LM credited their coaches and management for their consistency throughout the tournament. He said

"Our coaches have done a great job. Their efforts have helped us perform very well in this tournament. Both the head coaches - Dakshinamoorthy sir and Sajad sir have been great pillars for the team this season. The owners and the management of the team have also provided great support to the players and because of that the players have trust and belief in themselves."

Manoj also talked about being the first semi-finalists of the tournament and said:

"We are really happy to reach the semi-finals. We are focussing on winning our match against Kochi Blue Spikers at the moment. We are not worried about whom we meet in the Semis, we will give our best in the match. We are coordinating really well on the court and everyone has been supporting each other throughout the tournament."

Prime Volleyball 2022 (PVL): February 22 Schedule & Match Timings in IST

Match: Ahmedabad Defenders vs Kochi Blue Spikers

Date: February 22, 2022 Timings: 7 pm IST

Streaming details:

The Rupay Prime Volleyball League 2022 is being telecast live on SONY TEN 1 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi), SONY TEN 4 (Tamil & Telugu) & SONY TEN 2 (Malayalam) channels while live streaming is available on Sony LIV.

