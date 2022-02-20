PVL 2022: Amit Gulia speaks ahead of their match against Calicut Heroes

The Hyderabad Black Hawks will look to secure a semifinal spot in the ongoing Prime Volleyball League (PVL) when they take on the Calicut Heroes. The game will take place at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on February 21.

Ahmedabad Defenders have already made it to the last four after overwhelming the Kolkata Thunderbolts 3-2 (7-15, 15-10, 15-13, 15-14, 10-15) on February 19.

Team Hyderabad Black Hawks are currently placed second in the points table with seven points and are just a step away from qualifying for the semis. The Heroes are in fifth place with four points.

Speaking ahead of their clash against Calicut Heroes, Amit Gulia said:

"We'll go all out in our match against Calicut Heroes. If we win, then we will acquire 9 points in the tournament and we are hoping to finish first in the league stage. We've had a long break since our last match against Kolkata Thunderbolts. We have been practicing well to ensure that we don't lose our rhythm."

Although volleyball is a team spot, Amit Gulia has been a key player and has played a vital part in helping the Black Hawks remain on top in the ongoing edition.

While talking about his own performance at the PVL, Amit added:

"I prepared well for the tournament. I worked on my fitness during the days leading up to the competition. Since I am one of the most experienced players in the team, I have also taken the responsibility of supporting the youngsters in our team. We have been ensuring that the youngsters are playing with confidence during matches."

Prime Volleyball 2022 (PVL): February 21 Schedule & Match Timings in IST

Match: Calicut Heroes vs Hyderabad Black Hawks

Date: February 21, 2022 Timings: 7 pm IST

Streaming details:

The Rupay Prime Volleyball League 2022 is being telecast live on SONY TEN 1 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi), SONY TEN 4 (Tamil & Telugu) & SONY TEN 2 (Malayalam) channels while live streaming is available on Sony LIV.

