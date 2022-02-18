PVL 2022: "Decision-making ability during crunch situations will help us win"- Kochi Blue Spikers Head Coach MH Kumara

The Kochi Blue Spikers are ready to take on the Calicut Heroes at the ongoing Prime Volleyball League (PVL) at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on February 18.

Coming after a brilliant 3-2 (15-12, 15-11, 14-15, 12-15, 15-10) win against Chennai, the entire team is raring to produce positive results in the remaining matches.

Kochi Blue Spiker's Head Coach MH Kumara stated that it's the player's decision-making ability during crunch situations that will help them win matches.

In an exclusive conversation with Sportskeeda, Spikers' Head Coach Kumara said:

"With the fast paced game format at the PVL, every match needs to be treated like a knockout.We want to play this match with positive intent because we will be stepping onto the court after winning against Chennai Blitz. Meanwhile, Calicut Heroes are coming after losing a match. So the boys will look to play this match with the winning momentum and positive mindset."

Losing a closely fought match, and moreover after having a solid lead in the match, is always a daunting experience. It was no different for the Spikers after their 3-2 loss against the Bengaluru Torpedoes.

Spikers' Head Coach Kumara said:

"The second loss against Bengaluru Torpedoes was very frustrating for us as a unit. After leading 2-0 the team lost the match. The boys were affected by the loss and were off for two days. During the training session, we tried to bring the entire team together. Watching other teams matches during the one-week gap is where the boys gained their confidence."

He further added:

Watching other teams' matches helped the boys understand other teams’ tactics, caliber, and game better. Our complex was not up to the mark because of the distribution of setting. During the training sessions, we focused on the areas that required re-assessment. That's how their positivity increased and we started working on reducing the margin of errors."

The highly experienced Spikers' Head Coach also emphasized the importance of mental stability and composure while playing volleyball.

Take in any sport, teams after a loss are under tremendous pressure and emotional imbalances, especially in this Prime Volleyball League format is purely based on mental abilities and how you react and respond during moments of pressure."

He further added:

"Even though you have all the physical, technical and tactical qualities, if your mind is not willing then everything becomes difficult. A composed mind and a killing instinct to use their brain and individual techniques is what is needed for the hour during these closely fought matches."

Prime Volleyball 2022 (PVL): February 18 Schedule & Match Timings in IST

Match: Calicut Heroes vs Kochi Blue Spikers

Date: February 18, 2022 Timings: 7 pm IST

Streaming details:

The Rupay Prime Volleyball League 2022 is being telecast live on SONY TEN 1 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi), SONY TEN 4 (Tamil & Telugu) & SONY TEN 2 (Malayalam) channels while live streaming is available on Sony LIV.

Also Read: PVL 2022: Hyderabad Black Hawks' John Joseph EJ, Anand K talk about teams win against Kolkata Thunderbolts

Edited by Diptanil Roy