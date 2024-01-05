Tamil Nadu Volleyball League 2024: Krishnagiri Bulls beat Virudhunagar Super Kings 4-1

Krishnagiri Bulls made back-to-back victories in the Tamil Nadu Volleyball League 2024 after staging a come-from-behind win against Virudhunagar King Makers on Thursday, January 4, in Chennai.

After going down in the first game, Krishnagiri, led by Pragaran S, turned up the heat to win the remaining four games, though a couple of them were sealed by close margins.

Ashamatullah was once again the wrecker-in-chief for Krishnagiri with his mixture of searing spikes and defying digs. The lanky player accounted for 27 attack points just a day after he was adjudged player of the match.

Naveen Kumar S and skipper Prabagaran were lethal in the attack, creating room for Ashmatullah to be at his best against the opposition. Indian skipper Vinit Kumar pocketed 25 attack points and Karthik A turned out to be the best blocker of the night with as many as five blocks.

Although Krishnagiri Bulls won the match after a rampant 21-11 win in the fourth game with an unassailable 3-1 lead, the fifth set was continued as a matter of rules with each set having its importance in the final points.

The fifth game was tied at 19-19 before Naveen Kumar and Prabagaran picked up a point each to make the victory taste even sweeter as Krishnagiri won the game with the scorecard reading 18-21, 21-19, 21-14, 21-11, 21-12.

Tamil Nadu Volleyball League Match 4: Kumari Phoenix trumps Viluppuram Super Kings

In a match that went down the wire, Kumari Phoenix edged Viluppuram 21-20, 21-18, 14-21, 20-21 & 21-18 to start their campaign on a winning note.

After suffering straight sets defeats, Kumari Phoenix reinvigorated to force the decider. Experienced players Angamuthu R and Amit Gulia stepped up to combine for 55 points in total.

The decider saw a see-saw battle before Kumari Phoenix broke the tie at 17-17 to reach the match point at 20-17. A bit of resistance from Amit Gulia didn't mean that Phoenix would be held, as Dhilip Kumar NK spiked the winner that deflected off Viluppuram's blocker and fell outside the court.

Kumari Phoenix will play Chennai Rocksters in the fifth match of the Tamil Nadu Volleyball League 2024 on Friday, while Virudhunagar Super Kings will take on Cuddalore With Us later in the day.