Tamil Nadu Volleyball League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Match 2

The inaugural edition of the Tamil Nadu Volleyball League commenced on Wednesday (January 03) at the Santhome Hr. Secondary School Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

Chennai Rockstars lost the Tamil Nadu Volleyball League 2024 season opener against Cuddalore With Us by one set. They are currently placed fourth in the points table with one point.

Cuddalore With Us bounced back with two wins in the last couple of sets to seal the deal and start their campaign with a bang. They find themselves second in the standings with a couple of points.

Krishnagiri Bulls took on the Viluppuram Super Kings in the second encounter of the Tamil Nadu Volleyball League 2024. The Bulls won the match by a set and are placed atop the standings with a couple of points.

Meanwhile, the Super Kings are placed third in the standings with one point, having lost their season opener on Wednesday.

Kumari Phoenix and Virudhunagar King Makers are the two other teams competing in the tournament and are yet to play a match in the ongoing edition of the competition.

Both teams will kickstart their Tamil Nadu Volleyball League 2024 campaign on Thursday (January 4).

ALSO READ | Tamil Nadu Volleyball League 2024 - Day 1 Report

Tamil Nadu Volleyball League 2024: Day 2 Fixtures (January 4)

Kumari Phoenix will play their first match of the tournament against third-placed Viluppuram Super Kings at the Santhome Hr. Secondary School Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

Virudhunagar King Makers, on the other hand, will take on table-toppers Krishnagiri Bulls in the fourth match of the Tamil Nadu Volleyball League 2024.

Fixtures:

Match 3 - Kumari Phoenix vs Viluppuram Super Kings, 5:30 pm

Match 4 - Virudhunagar King Makers vs Krishnagiri Bulls, 8:00 pm

ALSO READ | Tamil Nadu Volleyball League 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details