Tamil Nadu Volleyball League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Match 8

Cuddalore With Us are placed atop the Tamil Nadu Volleyball League 2024 points table with six points. They have registered three consecutive victories in the inaugural edition of the competition.

The Cuddalore-based club has a set ratio of 2.000 and a point ratio of 1.142, having won all matches thus far.

Chennai Rockstars (five points), and Krishnagiri Bulls (four points) are second and third in the points table, respectively. Both teams have won a couple of matches and lost one from three games each in the ongoing edition of the Tamil Nadu Volleyball League.

The Chennai-based franchise has a set ratio of 2.000 and a point ratio of 1.043, while the Krishnagiri-based team has a set ratio and point ratio of 1.143 and 1.048, respectively.

Viluppuram Super Kings have a couple of points despite losing both their matches in the tournament. They are fourth in the standings with a set ratio of 0.667 and a point ratio of 0.949.

Kumari Phoenix, on the other hand, are placed fifth in the standings with a couple of points. They are behind the Super Kings due to a lower set ratio (0.500).

The Kanyakumari-based club has one win and two losses from three games. They have a point ratio of 0.907 in the competition.

Virudhunagar King Makers are languishing at the bottom of the Tamil Nadu Volleyball League 2024 points table with one point from two games.

The Virudhunagar-based franchise is yet to register a victory in the ongoing edition of the tournament. They have a set ratio of 0.429 and a point ratio of 0.877.

Tamil Nadu Volleyball League 2024: Day 5 Fixtures (January 8)

Two matches will be held on the fifth day of the Tamil Nadu Volleyball League 2024 at the Santhome Hr. Secondary School Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

Fixtures:

Match 9 - Kumari Phoenix vs Virudhunagar King Makers, 5:30 pm

Match 10 - Chennai Rockstars vs Viluppuram Super Kings, 8:00 pm

