Prime Volleyball League 2023, Hyderabad Blackhawks vs Kochi Blue Spikers: Who will win today’s PVL Match 11, and telecast details

Hyderabad Blackhawks will square off against Kochi Blue Spikers in the 11th match of the Prime Volleyball League 2023. The match will take place at the GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on February 15.

Both teams are coming off humiliating losses in their respective previous games and will be looking to gain some momentum with a victory in this match. The Hyderabad Blackhawks are currently placed sixth in the points table with two points and a point ratio of 0.969. The Kochi Blue Spikers, on the other hand, are languishing at the bottom of the points table with a point ratio of 0.867.

Hyderabad Blackhawks succumbed to their second consecutive defeat of the season in their previous match, losing 4-1 against the Calicut Heroes. The Blackhawks never looked threatening in the game as the Heroes won three straight sets to register a comfortable victory.

Kochi Blue Spikers, meanwhile, are still searching for their first win of the tournament after suffering another embarrassing 4-1 loss at the hands of Kolkata Thunderbolts. The defending champions dominated the proceedings throughout the game and didn’t give the Spikers a single opening to make a comeback.

Hyderabad Blackhawks vs Kochi Blue Spikers Match Details

Match: Hyderabad Blackhawks vs Kochi Blue Spikers

Date & Time: February 15, 2023, at 7:00 pm IST

Venue: GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

Hyderabad Blackhawks vs Kochi Blue Spikers Form Guide

Hyderabad Blackhawks: L-L-W-L-L

Kochi Blue Spikers: L-L-L-L-L

Hyderabad Blackhawks vs Kochi Blue Spikers Squads

Hyderabad Blackhawks

Anand K, Ranjit Singh, Saurabh Maan, GS Varun, Hemanth P, SV Guru Guru Prasanth, Carlos Zamora, Ashamatullah, Vignesh Raj D, Arun Zacharias Siby, Trent Odea, John Joseph EJ, Lal Sujan Mv, Amaravadi Bhagyaraj, Aadeeshwaran, Deepu Venugopal

Kochi Blue Spikers

Prem Singh, Pavan Ramesh, Walter Neto, Aswin Rag Vt, Eduardo Romay, Jibin Sebastian, George Antony, Shubham Chaudhary, Rohit Kumar, Erin Varghese, Dushyanth GN, Vipul Kumar, Abhinav BS, Venu Chikkanna, Fayis Nk, Alan Ashique VL

Hyderabad Blackhawks vs Kochi Blue Spikers Probable Playing 6

Hyderabad Blackhawks

Trent O'Dea, Guru Prasanth, John Joseph EJ, Hemanth P, Vignesh Raj, Lal Sujan MV

Kochi Blue Spikers

Erin Varghese, Vipul Kumar, Rohit Kumar, Walter Da Cruz Neto, Shubham Chaudhary, Fayis NK

Hyderabad Blackhawks vs Kochi Blue Spikers Match Prediction

Both teams desperately need to win this game if they wish to progress further in the tournament. Hyderabad Blackhawks will start the game as the favorites as they have the likes of Guru Prasanth, Trent O'Dea and Hemanth P, who have been the star performers of the team in recent games.

Shubham Chaudhary, meanwhile, put up a fine performance in his first game for the Spikers, notching up 13 points against Kolkata Thunderbolts. He will need more support from other members of the team if they wish to turn things around and progress further in the competition.

Match Prediction: Hyderabad Blackhawks to win this game.

Hyderabad Blackhawks vs Kochi Blue Spikers Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Sony Sports Ten 1 (English), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) & Sony Sports Ten 2 (Malayalam).

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

