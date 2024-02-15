Prime Volleyball League 2024: Full list of players and squads of all 9 PVL teams

The 2024 edition of the Prime Volleyball League is around the corner with the league scheduled to kick off on February 15 in Chennai. All matches of the tournament will be played at the SDAT Multipurpose Stadium in Chennai.

The group stage will be followed by the Super 5s, the eliminator, and the summit clash. The knockout matches will be played on March 19 and 21, respectively.

Top names such as Muthusamy Appavu, Ibin Jose, Vinith Jerome, Jobin Varghese, Hardeep Singh, and Ashwal Rai will grace the tournament with their presence.

Prime Volleyball League 2024: Full squads of all teams

Here are the full squads of all nine teams competing at the Prime Volleyball League 2024:

Ahmedabad Defenders Squad

Muthusamy Appavu, Angamuthu Ramaswamy, Harsh Chaudhary, Max Senica, Aswath Pandiyaraj, Sakthi Kumar, T Srikanth, Ilya Burau, LM Manoj, Parth Patel, Shikhar Singh, Nandhagopal Subramaniam, Naveen Raja, Shon John.

Bengaluru Torpedoes Squad

Ibin Jose, Paulo Lamounier, Vyshak Renjith, Midhun Balasubramaniyan, Jishnu PV, Muhammed Iqbal TN, Mujeeb Mc, Srajan Shetty, Mannat Chaudhary, Nisam Muhammed, Pankaj Sharma, Sethu TR, Tanish Chaudhary, Thomas Heptinstall.

Calicut Heroes Squad

Ashok Bishnoi, Vinith Jerome, Aman Kumar, Mohan Ukkrapandian, Alan Ashique, Mukesh Kumar, Danial Moatazedi, Shafeeque Rahman, Vikas Maan, Chirag Yadav, Luiz Felipe Perotto, M Ashwin Raj, Praveen Kumar, Prince.

Chennai Blitz Squad

Abdul Chisti, Jobin Varghese, Paras, Sameer, Surya Nanjil, Prabakaran, Ramanathan Ramamoorthy, Akhin GS, Leandro Mejia, Sayanth T, Douglas Bueno, Himanshu Tyagi, Joel Benjamin, Raman Kumar.

Delhi Toofans Squad

Lazar Dodic, Manoj Kumar, Janshad U, Saqlain Tariq, Anand K, Insaman A, Alan Sajan, Aponza Daniel, Ayush, Fayis Nk, Amal Thomas, Anu James, Rohit Kumar, Santhosh S.

Hyderabad Black Hawks Squad

Ivan Fernandez, Sahil Kumar, Lal Sujan Mv, Ranjit Singh, Deepu Venugopal, Naveen Jagadesan, Abhilash Chaudhary, John Joseph, Prince, Stefan Kovacevic, Ashamatullah, Ashok, Hemanth P, Niyaz Salam.

Kochi Blue Spikers Squad

Jan Krol, Jibin Sebastian, Jithin Neelathazha, Lad Om Vasant, Ayush, Ratheesh C K, Abhinav BS, Athos Costa, Digvijay Singh, Sachin K, Aman Kumar, Erin Varghese, George Antony, Vishal Krishna.

Kolkata Thunderbolts Squad

Vinit Kumar, Onur Cukur, Vinayak Rokhade, Hari Prasad, Arjun Nath, Ashwal Rai, Praful S, Sudheer Shetty, Amit Chokker, David Kisiel, Deepak Kumar, Prabagaran, Rahul K, Rakesh Kumar.

Mumbai Meteors Squad

Christian Sotnikov, Shubham Chaudhary, Aravindhan, Vipul Kumar, Darshan Gowda, Hector Mata, Karthik Madhu, Saurabh Maan, Shameemudheen A, Ajith Chandran, Amit Singh, Hardeep Singh, Mritunjoy Mahanta, Suryansh Tomar.