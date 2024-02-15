Prime Volleyball League 2024: Where to watch PVL 2024? Telecast and Live Streaming details

Prime Volleyball League 2024 is all set to commence on February 15 and will conclude on March 21. All matches of the franchise-based Volleyball league will be played at the SDAT Multi-purpose stadium in Chennai.

Ahmedabad Defenders, Bengaluru Torpedoes, Calicut Heroes, Chennai Blitz, Delhi Toofans, Hyderabad Black Hawks, Kochi Blue Spikers, Kolkata Thunderbolts, and Mumbai Meteors are the nine franchises who'll ply their trade in the Prime Volleyball League 2024.

Prime Volleyball League 2024: When to watch PVL 2024?

The Prime Volleyball League 2024 will commence on Thursday, February 15 in Chennai.

The group stage matches of the competition will take place from February 15 to March 10, while the Super 5s stage is scheduled to commence on Monday, March 11, and will conclude on Monday, March 18.

All nine teams will compete in the group stage with the top five franchises in the points table making it to the Super5s stage, which will compete in a round-robin format to decide the final three teams for the knockout stage.

Single-header matches will commence at 6:30 pm, while double-headers will see the first match commence at 6:30 pm and the second match will begin at 8:30 pm.

The eliminator will take place between the team that is placed second after Super5 and the franchise that finishes after the Super5 stage. The knockout match will be played on Tuesday, March 19, and will commence at 6:30 pm IST.

The summit clash of the Prime Volleyball League 2024 will be played between the Super 5s table-topper and the winner of the eliminator. The match is scheduled to take place on Thursday, March 21, and will commence at 6:30 pm IST.

Prime Volleyball League 2024: Where to watch PVL 2024?

All matches of the Prime Volleyball League 2024 will be live-streamed on SonyLIV. Meanwhile, the tournament will also be telecasted live only on the Sony Sports Network for fans in India.

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live-streaming: SonyLIV