Pro Volleyball League Season 2 confirmed to begin on 7th February 2020

Chennai Spartans emerged as the champions of the inaugural season

What's the story?

According to a recent tweet from the official handle of the Pro Volleyball League, 7th February 2020 has been officially confirmed as the date for the commencement of the second edition of the competition.

The second edition of PVL is understood to be held in three cities namely Kochi, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad, and is set to feature a total of 22 matches, with the grand finale slated to be contested on 1st March 2020.

In case you didn't know

The inaugural edition of the Pro Volleyball League, which was contested from 2nd - 22nd February 2019 witnessed the participation of six teams, namely the Ahmedabad Defenders, Calicut Heroes, Chennai Spartans, Black Hawks Hyderabad, Kochi Blue Spikers, and U Mumba Volley.

The summit clash saw the Calicut Heroes and Chennai Spartans squaring off at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai, with the latter crowned as the inaugural season champions on the back of a 3-0 (15-11, 15-12, 16-14) win over the Heroes.

Heart of the Matter

The Pro Volleyball League, a brainchild of an alliance between the Volleyball Federation of India and Baseline Ventures India Pvt Ltd played host to some big names in the previous season, with stars such as David Lee, Paul Lotman rubbing shoulders with some of India's best volleyball players such as Jerome Vinith, Prabhagaran S, Naveen Raja Jacob among others.

Tuhin Mishra, who is the Managing Director and Co-Founder of Baseline Ventures mentioned that the inaugural edition attracted a lot of eyeballs, with a commendable 21.6 million viewers watching the league on their television, and with a number of high-profile stars set to take part in the second season, the number can only be expected to go higher.

The RuPay Pro Volleyball is back and this time we're back with the biggest announcement yet. Season 2 starts on 7th February 2020 and we are as excited as you! #ThrillKaCall #RuPayPVL @FIVBVolleyball pic.twitter.com/VB5pqbvwlV — Pro Volleyball (@ProVolleyballIN) November 8, 2019

What's Next?

With other non-cricket franchise-based leagues in India such as the Pro Kabaddi League, Premier Badminton League and Indian Super League extracting some of the best talents from all over the country, the second season of the PVL is certain to unearth some exciting youngsters who could be expected to add a lot of value to the national setup.