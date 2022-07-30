"Absolute Dominance"- Twitter reacts as Saikhom Mirabai Chanu wins India's first gold medal at CWG 2022

Olympic silver medalist and poster girl of Indian weightlifting Saikhom Mirabai Chanu is shining brightly at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
She clinched India's first gold medal in the women's 49kg finals at the ongoing Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022) in United Kingdom on July 30.
Mirabai lifted a total of (Snatch 88kg+ Clean and Jerk 113kg , 201 kg) to defend her gold medal at the colossal event.
The 27-year-old extended a massive lead with her very first attempt (84kg) in the finals. With her successful second attempt, not only did Mirabai Chanu equal her national snatch record of 88kg with her second lift, but also recorded a new CWG record in the women's snatch category.
Although Mirabai faltered in her third Snatch attempt, she had a wide smile on her face. She managed to maintain her lead over her opponents, as 10 out of 11 weightlifters finished their snatch event with a best of 76kgs.
In the Clean and Jerk category, Mirabai successfully lifted 109kg, 113kg and failed in her third attempt of 114kg.
Indian weightlifters dominated the second day proceedings of CWG 2022. Earlier, Sanket Mahadev Sargar (55kg) and Gururaj Poojary (61kg) won silver and bronze medals in their respective weight categories.
CWG 2022: Twitter reacts as Mirabai Chanu wins gold
Bidyarani Devi will be in action in the women's 55kg finals at CWG 2022 later today.
Bidyarani Devi (55kg Finals)
Date: July 31; Timings: 12:30AM (IST)
