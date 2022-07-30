"Absolute Dominance"- Twitter reacts as Saikhom Mirabai Chanu wins India's first gold medal at CWG 2022

Olympic silver medalist and poster girl of Indian weightlifting Saikhom Mirabai Chanu is shining brightly at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

She clinched India's first gold medal in the women's 49kg finals at the ongoing Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022) in United Kingdom on July 30.

Mirabai lifted a total of (Snatch 88kg+ Clean and Jerk 113kg , 201 kg) to defend her gold medal at the colossal event.

The 27-year-old extended a massive lead with her very first attempt (84kg) in the finals. With her successful second attempt, not only did Mirabai Chanu equal her national snatch record of 88kg with her second lift, but also recorded a new CWG record in the women's snatch category.

Although Mirabai faltered in her third Snatch attempt, she had a wide smile on her face. She managed to maintain her lead over her opponents, as 10 out of 11 weightlifters finished their snatch event with a best of 76kgs.

In the Clean and Jerk category, Mirabai successfully lifted 109kg, 113kg and failed in her third attempt of 114kg.

Indian weightlifters dominated the second day proceedings of CWG 2022. Earlier, Sanket Mahadev Sargar (55kg) and Gururaj Poojary (61kg) won silver and bronze medals in their respective weight categories.

CWG 2022: Twitter reacts as Mirabai Chanu wins gold

Doordarshan Sports @ddsportschannel 🏽 Smile



Mirabai Chanu retains her title at Commonwealth Games 2022 with the GOLD medal🥇 Lift 🏋🏽‍♀️ Namaste🏽 SmileMirabai Chanu retains her title at Commonwealth Games 2022 with the GOLD medal🥇 #B2022 Lift 🏋🏽‍♀️ Namaste 🙏🏽 Smile 😊 Mirabai Chanu retains her title at Commonwealth Games 2022 with the GOLD medal🥇 #B2022 https://t.co/wWyZSDWnyo

Soug @sbg1936 ‍♂️



1st gold🥇medal for India in CWG 2022



What an incredible performance !!!



When ur your only competition as fight for silver medal 🥈was intense!



Next stop Olympics 2024 Gold🥇



#MirabaiChanu

#CWG2022

#CommonwealthGames22

#weightlifting Take a bow‍♂️ @mirabai_chanu !!1st gold🥇medal for Indiain CWG 2022What an incredible performance !!!When ur your only competition as fight for silver medal 🥈was intense!Next stop Olympics 2024 Gold🥇 Take a bow 🙇‍♂️ @mirabai_chanu !!1st gold🥇medal for India 🇮🇳 in CWG 2022What an incredible performance !!!When ur your only competition as fight for silver medal 🥈was intense!Next stop Olympics 2024 Gold🥇#MirabaiChanu #CWG2022 #CommonwealthGames22 #weightlifting https://t.co/MTEEfziBnx

Hari Priya CR @cr_hariPriya



She lifted 87 in Tokyo and has a personal best of 88kg...



And 88 here.. we are there!!!!!



#MirabaiChanu And 90kg had to wait.She lifted 87 in Tokyo and has a personal best of 88kg...And 88 here.. we are there!!!!! And 90kg had to wait. She lifted 87 in Tokyo and has a personal best of 88kg... And 88 here.. we are there!!!!! #MirabaiChanu

ponks @pranjita She made it look so easy! 88 kg - personal best and CWG record. Go for Gold #mirabaichanu She made it look so easy! 88 kg - personal best and CWG record. Go for Gold #mirabaichanu https://t.co/JHnUfZiY0s

Gaurav Nandan Tripathi @Cric_Beyond_Ent #MirabaiChanu The whole field is fighting around that 75 kg mark in snatch. Meerabai comes at the last, lifts 84 kg like a pro and just moves on as if she expected it already. She is such a champion. #Birmingham2022 The whole field is fighting around that 75 kg mark in snatch. Meerabai comes at the last, lifts 84 kg like a pro and just moves on as if she expected it already. She is such a champion. #Birmingham2022 #MirabaiChanu https://t.co/nXmKDjChOb

athul_sl_1104 @SlAthul

She is in a league of her own🤙Absolute dominance

#MirabaiChanu #CWG2022 88kgShe is in a league of her own🤙Absolute dominance 88kg🔥She is in a league of her own🤙Absolute dominance#MirabaiChanu #CWG2022 https://t.co/Tu5IhY0J8H

Saaim Israr @saaimofficial

We are proud of You



The golden girl #MirabaiChanu snatch complete with personal beat 88 KG.We are proud of You The golden girl #MirabaiChanu snatch complete with personal beat 88 KG.We are proud of You https://t.co/aY9ckppgNk

आकाश , JaiShriRam 🙏 @Prithvi2014

Chanu ..

What a super woman she is ..

12 kg diff from second position .. https://t.co/8IXP7AYHz8 First Commonwealth Gold for India .. #MirabaiChanu Chanu ..What a super woman she is ..12 kg diff from second position .. https://t.co/8IXP7AYHz8 First Commonwealth Gold for India ..👍👍🌹💐💐#MirabaiChanu Chanu ..What a super woman she is ..12 kg diff from second position .. https://t.co/8IXP7AYHz8 https://t.co/G8boAuBOJf

CWG 2022: Indian weightlifters upcoming fixtures

Bidyarani Devi will be in action in the women's 55kg finals at CWG 2022 later today.

Bidyarani Devi (55kg Finals)

Date: July 31; Timings: 12:30AM (IST)

Where to watch India matches in Commonwealth Games & Live Streaming details

Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for the Commonwealth Games 2022 in India. Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX, and Sony TEN 4 will live telecast the CWG 2022 in India. Live streaming will also be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

