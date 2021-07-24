Mirabai Chanu's journey to Olympic silver in pictures: From Rio heartbreak to jubilation in Tokyo

India secured its first medal at the 2021 Olympics courtesy of Mirabai Chanu. The weightlifter won silver in the 49 kg category with a total lift of 202 kg. Chanu is the second Indian after Karnam Malleshwari to win a medal in weightlifting. Here's a look at Mirabai Chanu's journey through adversities to win a medal in Tokyo.

Mirabai's disappointing run at the 2016 Rio Olympics

Mirabai went into Rio with strong hopes of a podium finish. However, the results were dismal. She could only manage one out of the six lifts and failed in all three clean and jerk attempts. She was in tears after the disappointment.

Mirabai bounces back by winning World Championships in 2017

Mirabai become world champion [Image Credits: Mirabai Chanu/Instagram]

Mirabai Chanu came back strong after the disappointment in Rio. The weightlifter got the better of all her opponents to become the world champion in 2017. She is only the second Indian weightlifter after the legendary Karnam Malleshwari to win gold at the World Championships.

Mirabai's brilliance at international competitions continues

Mirabai Chanu won another gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, registering 86kg in snatch and 110 kg in clean and jerk.

Mirabai Chanu's injury layoff

Mirabai chanu injured herself in 2018 during a comeptition [Image Credits: Mirabai Chanu/Instagram]

Just when it looked like Chanu had reached her peak, an injury took some crucial months off her career. The weightlifter injured her back in 2018 but bounced back strong to compete later that year.

Mirabai Chanu's world record feat

The weightlifter went into the Olympics with momentum on her side. Chanu broke the world record for clean and jerk with a 119 kg lift at the Asian Championships in Tashkent earlier this year. She clinched bronze with a total of 205 kg.

Mirabai Chanu rises to glory in Tokyo

After all the disappointment and injury, Chanu returned to the grandest stage to prove a point. The former world champion was confident in her approach and looked determined to finish on the podium. She fought off her demons with two successful clean and jerk lifts on her way to silver behind China's Hou Zhihui.

SILVER FOR MIRABAI CHANU! 🥈



Mirabai Chanu has done it! She becomes India's first medalist at #Tokyo2020 😍



What a journey it has been! From heartbreak at Rio 2016 to #Silver at Tokyo 2020! 💪



