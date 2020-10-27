My aim is that one of my disciples wins a gold medal in 2028 Olympics: Karnam Malleswari

Former Indian weightlifter Karnam Malleswari has launched her academy to produce more weightlifting champions from the country. Currently, there are around 50 students between the age group of 8-16 who are training under the 2000 Olympics bronze medalist. Malleswari's target is to produce another Olympics medalist in her academy.

In an exclusive live chat with Indranil Basu on Sportskeeda's Facebook page, Karnam Malleswari spoke extensively about her future plans. She achieved immense success during her days as a weightlifter, and the Padma Shri recipient is now aiming to add more names to the elite list that she pioneered in 2000.

My academy is under construction, currently we are operating from a rented building: Karnam Malleswari

Karnam Malleswari was the first Indian woman weightlifter to win the World Championship. She had won the title in 1994 and 1995, while five years later, she captured the elusive Olympics bronze medal in Sydney.

Speaking about her Academy, the 45-year-old retired weightlifter said:

"My academy is under construction; currently we are working in a rented building. We are setting up an Academy, where around 300 kids can train. Even the Government is supporting us. At the moment, there are 26 girls and 25 boys in the age group of 8-16. Some of them have already won medals at the Khelo India Games, at the junior level, and also at the state level. So, my aim is that one of my disciples wins a gold medal at the 2028 Olympics."

Bend, grunt, lift, stare at the world, drop, walk off!#OnThisDay at Sydney 2000, a 25-year-old @kmmalleswari gave us an Olympic moment that transformed sport for Indian women! Karnam Malleswari became the first woman to win an Olympic medal for #TeamIndia🇮🇳@IndianOlympians pic.twitter.com/HXthOP49um — Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) September 19, 2020

The 2028 Olympics will take place in Los Angeles. Karnam Malleswari is quite confident that one of her students would seize a gold medal at that event.