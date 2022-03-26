Ajay Singh wins gold at National Weightlifting Championships

Ajay Singh lifted an accumulated weight of 315kg (143kg in snatch and 172kg in clean and jerk) to claim the men's 81kg title at the National Weightlifting Championships. The event was held at the KIIT University campus in Bhubaneswar on Friday, March 25.

Ajay was second in the snatch with an effort of 143kg, 4kg behind Deepak Lather, who lifted 147kg. However, Ajay took a 1kg lead in the clean and jerk with an attempt of 172kg.

Haryana's Deepek lifted a total of 314kg (147kg in snatch and 167kg in clean and jerk) to clinch a silver medal at the nationals. Abhishek Nipane of Maharashtra with 301kg (130kg in snatch and 171kg in clean and jerk) took the bronze medal.

Markio Tario won one gold and one silver medal in the senior category of the 2022 National Weightlifting Championships on March 24. He became national champion with a total lift of 286kg (128kg in snatch and 158kg in clean and jerk).

Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། @PemaKhanduBJP Arunachal becoming the powerhouse of sports.



Markio Tario from Arunachal wins a gold and silver medal in the senior category of the National Weightlifting Championships, Bhubaneswar, Odisha.



Congratulations Brother Tario on being crowned the National Champion! Arunachal becoming the powerhouse of sports. Markio Tario from Arunachal wins a gold and silver medal in the senior category of the National Weightlifting Championships, Bhubaneswar, Odisha. Congratulations Brother Tario on being crowned the National Champion! https://t.co/i6cE5lPPBh

Ajay Singh secures direct qualification for CWG

India’s Ajay Singh had clinched the gold medal in men’s 81kg category at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships (CWC) 2021 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, last December.

Not only did the 24-year-old win the gold, he also set a national record with a 147kg snatch lift at the event and, to top it off, secured direct qualification for the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Birmingham.

Ajay Singh had topped Group C in the CWC by lifting 175kg in the clean and jerk, taking his total to 322kg in Tashkent.

Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. @PBNS_India



India secures 2 more medals at Senior Commonwealth Championships 2021 with Ajay Singh winning GOLD in Men's 81kg with Total lift of 322kg (147kg+175kg) & Popy Hazarika winning SILVER in Women’s 59kg with Total lift of 189kg (84kg+105kg)



@Media_SAI Weightlifting Update:India secures 2 more medals at Senior Commonwealth Championships 2021 with Ajay Singh winning GOLD in Men's 81kg with Total lift of 322kg (147kg+175kg) & Popy Hazarika winning SILVER in Women’s 59kg with Total lift of 189kg (84kg+105kg) Weightlifting Update:India secures 2 more medals at Senior Commonwealth Championships 2021 with Ajay Singh winning GOLD in Men's 81kg with Total lift of 322kg (147kg+175kg) & Popy Hazarika winning SILVER in Women’s 59kg with Total lift of 189kg (84kg+105kg) @Media_SAI https://t.co/pCKrBpgxlA

Ajay Singh was the third Indian weightlifter to qualify for the CWG after Jeremy Lalrinnunga and Achinta Sheuli.

Jeremy lifted a combined weight of 305kg in the men's 67kg event to finish first at the weightlifting championships. He lifted 141kg in the snatch while successfully lifting 164kg in the clean and jerk.

Although he missed out on surpassing his personal best of 306kg, his efforts were enough to bring him a gold at the event. His personal best of 306kg was registered in 2019.

Meanwhile, Achinta Sheuli lifted a total of 316kg to finish first in the men’s 73kg category at the ongoing championships. Achinta lifted 143kg in snatch and 173kg in clean and jerk events to win the gold medal.

Also read: Jeremy Lalrinnunga, Achinta Sheuli qualify for 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games

With the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games coming up later this year, this event assumes great significance. Weightlifting has traditionally been a fertile field for India as far as medals at Commonwealth Games are concerned. That trend may continue later this year.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat