Ann Mariya hopes to win gold at Khelo India Games and Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships

Indian national weightlifting record-holder Ann Mariya MT hopes the upcoming Khelo India University Games will help prepare her to win a gold medal at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships.

Ann Mariya broke the national record with an aggregate of 231 kg in the women's +87 kg category at the National Weightlifting Championship in Bhubaneswar in March.

The weightlifter from Kerala was upbeat about her chances of representing India at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships. She said:

"My biggest dream is to win a medal for India. I have been selected to train at the Indian camp in Patiala. I received this opportunity after winning the gold medal at the National Weightlifting Championships. The athletes are being trained for the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships there. I have a good chance of representing India in the competition and I feel I have a chance to win gold there as well."

Ann Mariya excited to participate in Khelo India University Games

Ann Mariya trains at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Center in Bengaluru and is excited to compete in the Khelo India University Games. Speaking about the importance of the competition, she said:

"KIUG is a very big platform. I won the gold medal in the last KIUG in Bhubaneswar. It will help the athletes to go up the ranks in their careers. I am really excited to take part in the competition. The other good thing is that the tournament is happening here in Bengaluru. So it'll feel like a home ground for me."

The national record-holder added that she has made massive improvements since moving to the SAI campus in Bengaluru. She explained:

"I first started training in weightlifting in Thrissur. But the facilities were not very good there. I moved to Bengaluru and started practicing at the SAI campus there. I saw immediate results for myself. My performance started improving very quickly. I couldn't have improved my weightlifting that much in Thrissur."

Ann Mariya took up weightlifting after hitting the gym to lose weight. Speaking about how she became involved in the sport, the Kerala-based weightlifter said:

"Weightlifting is a very technical sport. If one doesn't have good technique, then one will not be able to lift. I first took part in powerlifting. I won a gold medal in my first powerlifting competition, representing Thrissur. I then took part in a state weightlifting competition and won a silver medal. I keep focussing on improving my technique with each practice session."

