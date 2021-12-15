Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships 2021: Punam Yadav, Arockiya, Vikas Thakur win medals

Punam Yadav, Arockiya Alish and Vikas Thakur added three more medals to India's tally at the ongoing Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships 2021 in Tashkent on Tuesday.

Punam bagged a silver medal in the women's 76kg category, having lifted a total of 220kg — 98kg snatch and a 122kg in clean & jerk.

Canada's Maya Laylor won the gold after successfully lifting a total of 229kg. She lifted 99kg snatch while managing a 130kg lift in the clean & jerk. India's 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medallist R Arockiya Alish bagged the bronze medal in the same category with a lift of 214kg (94kg in snatch and 123kg in clean & jerk).

Meanwhile, Vikas Thakur won a bronze medal in the men's 96kg event at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships. He lifted a total of 339kg with 150kg in snatch and 189kg in clean & jerk.

Weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga, Achinta Sheuli qualify for 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games

Indian weightlifters Jeremy Lalrinnunga and Achinta Sheuli, meanwhile, have secured direct qualification to the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games. The two had earlier clinched gold medals in their respective categories at the ongoing 2021 Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

According to the rules, gold medalists in each weight category at the ongoing Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships will directly qualify for the 2022 Birmingham CWG.

Jeremy lifted 305kg (141kg in snatch and 164kg in clean & jerk) in the men's 67kg event.

Achinta Sheuli lifted a total of 316kg to finish first in the men’s 73kg category at the ongoing competition. Achinta lifted 143kg in snatch and 173kg in clean & jerk events to win the gold medal.

The Indian weightlifting contingent has swept a total of 12 medals at the Commonwealth Championships, including three gold medals so far. Meanwhile, India has won only one medal at the World Championships - a clean & jerk gold.

The Indian contingent is competing simultaneously at the IWF Senior World Championships as well as the Commonwealth Senior Championships in Uzbekistan.

