Create
Notifications

CWG 2022: India to send 12-member weightlifting contingent to Birmingham

Weightlifting - Olympics Silver medallist Mirabai Chanu
Weightlifting - Olympics Silver medallist Mirabai Chanu
Aishwarya Kasibhatla
Aishwarya Kasibhatla
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Jun 29, 2022 10:57 PM IST

India will send a 12-member weightlifting contingent, excluding coaches and support staff, to the Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022), which is set to take place in Birmingham, England between July 28 and August 8.

The Indian squad will be spearheaded by the 2021 Tokyo Olympic silver medal-winning weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu. Five women and seven men will represent India in the allotted weight categories at the Commonwealth Games.

Earlier, the Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) had planned to send former world junior bronze medalist Jhilli Dalabehera to compete in the 49 kg and Mirabai in the 55 kg category for CWG 2022. The decision was taken to increase the chances of bagging maximum medals at the mega-event.

The grind never stops! 💪#Weightlifting twitter.com/mirabai_chanu/…

However, a change in entry rules by the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) dented the Tokyo Olympics silver medallists’ prospects of competing in the 55 kg category at CWG 2022.

The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) rejected the IWLF's appeal, owing to certain rules and regulations. India will also go unrepresented in 64 kg at the mega-event.

Unfortunately, Jhilli Dalabehera failed to find a spot in the CWG squad. She won a silver in the women's 49 kg category in the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships. Dalabehera lifted a total of 167 kg (73 + 94) to finish behind Peter Stella Kingsley of Nigeria, who had a total effort of 168 kg (72+96).

Clean and jerk 167kg🔥.#twitter #TrendingNow #Reels #weightlifting #jeremylalrinnunga https://t.co/OUujelAS5V

CWG 2022: Indian Weightlifting squad

Also Read Article Continues below

Men: Sanket Mahadev (55 kg), Chanambam Rishikanta Singh (55 kg), Jeremy Lalrinnunga (67 kg), Achinta Sheuli (73 kg), Ajay Singh (81 kg), Vikas Thakur (96 kg), Ragala Venkat Rahul (96 kg)

Women: Mirabai Chanu (49 kg), Bindyarani Devi (55 kg), Popy Hazarika (59 kg), Usha Kumara (87 kg), Purnima Pandey (+87 kg)

Coaches: Vijay Sharma, Pramod Kumar Sharma, Sandip Kumar, Dathan A.P.

Manager: Anande Gowda

Also read: IWF rejects Mirabai Chanu’s entry in 55 kg, to compete in 49 kg at 2022 Commonwealth Games

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...