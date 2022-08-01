CWG 2022: Indian weightlifter Achinta Sheuli wins gold in men's 73kg finals

Indian weightlifter Achinta Sheuli bagged India's third gold at the ongoing Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022) in Birmingham on Sunday (July 31).
He accumulated a total score of 313kg (Snatch 143kg + Clean and Jerk 170kg) in the men's 73kg finals to extend Indian weightlifters' dominance at the quadriennal event.
Achinta bagged India's third gold and sixth overall medal. With this, India is currently placed fifth with three golds, two silvers and one bronze medal in the CWG 2022 medal tally.
Achinta Sheuli, without breaking any sweat, effortlessly pulled off all three Snatch attempts. He walked out, increasing the weight from 135kg to 137kg and effortlessly lifted the bar.
Although Achinta brought his second attempt down to 140kg but given with ease that he lifted it, he could have opted for the 141kg.
The 20-year-old then matched his personal best of 143kg with his final lift and took a five kg lead moving into the clean and jerk category over second-placed Erry Hidayat of Malaysia.
Achinta then lifted 166kg in his first Clean and Jerk attempt while faltered in his second attempt of 170kg. After a brief chat with the coach, Achinta came out to take on the 170kg in the third attempt, this time he was successful.
Malaysia's Muhammad Erry Hidayat tried, but was unable to bridge the 10kg gap. However, he finished second after lifting 303kg (Snatch 138kg + Clean and Jerk 165kg), while Shad Darsigny of Canada settled for the bronze medal with a total lift of 298kg (Snatch 135kg + Clean and Jerk 163kg).
