CWG 2022: Indian weightlifter Achinta Sheuli wins gold in men's 73kg finals

Indian weightlifter Achinta Sheuli bagged India's third gold at the ongoing Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022) in Birmingham on Sunday (July 31).

He accumulated a total score of 313kg (Snatch 143kg + Clean and Jerk 170kg) in the men's 73kg finals to extend Indian weightlifters' dominance at the quadriennal event.

Achinta bagged India's third gold and sixth overall medal. With this, India is currently placed fifth with three golds, two silvers and one bronze medal in the CWG 2022 medal tally.

Achinta Sheuli, without breaking any sweat, effortlessly pulled off all three Snatch attempts. He walked out, increasing the weight from 135kg to 137kg and effortlessly lifted the bar.

Although Achinta brought his second attempt down to 140kg but given with ease that he lifted it, he could have opted for the 141kg.

The 20-year-old then matched his personal best of 143kg with his final lift and took a five kg lead moving into the clean and jerk category over second-placed Erry Hidayat of Malaysia.

Achinta then lifted 166kg in his first Clean and Jerk attempt while faltered in his second attempt of 170kg. After a brief chat with the coach, Achinta came out to take on the 170kg in the third attempt, this time he was successful.

Malaysia's Muhammad Erry Hidayat tried, but was unable to bridge the 10kg gap. However, he finished second after lifting 303kg (Snatch 138kg + Clean and Jerk 165kg), while Shad Darsigny of Canada settled for the bronze medal with a total lift of 298kg (Snatch 135kg + Clean and Jerk 163kg).

SAI Media @Media_SAI LD FOR ACHINTA 🥇



Beaming with confidence, the 20-yr old debutant rd GOLD for at



Creating Games Record & winning 🥇with a total lift of 313Kg in Men's 73kg 🏋‍♂️Final at



#Cheer4India

1/1 LD FOR ACHINTA 🥇Beaming with confidence, the 20-yr old debutant #AchintaSheuli puts up a dominating performance to bagrd GOLD forat @birminghamcg22 Creating Games Record & winning 🥇with a total lift of 313Kg in Men's 73kg 🏋‍♂️Final at #B2022 1/1 G🔥LD FOR ACHINTA 🥇Beaming with confidence, the 20-yr old debutant #AchintaSheuli puts up a dominating performance to bag 3️⃣rd GOLD for 🇮🇳 at @birminghamcg22Creating Games Record & winning 🥇with a total lift of 313Kg in Men's 73kg 🏋‍♂️Final at #B2022 #Cheer4India 1/1 https://t.co/EWpW4uVK7t

CWG 2022: Twitter reacts as Achinta Sheuli wins gold

jonathan selvaraj @jon_selvaraj 's third🥇 of the 2022 CWG.

The 20-year-old weightlifter from Deulpur in Bengal's Howrah district lifts a total of 313kg (143 snatch + 170 Clean & Jerk) to win the men's 73kg division at Birmingham. He finishes 10kg ahead of Erry Hidayat of Malaysia. Achinta Sheuli wins's third🥇 of the 2022 CWG.The 20-year-old weightlifter from Deulpur in Bengal's Howrah district lifts a total of 313kg (143 snatch + 170 Clean & Jerk) to win the men's 73kg division at Birmingham. He finishes 10kg ahead of Erry Hidayat of Malaysia. Achinta Sheuli wins 🇮🇳's third🥇 of the 2022 CWG. The 20-year-old weightlifter from Deulpur in Bengal's Howrah district lifts a total of 313kg (143 snatch + 170 Clean & Jerk) to win the men's 73kg division at Birmingham. He finishes 10kg ahead of Erry Hidayat of Malaysia. https://t.co/DWSo4coFJz

Subham. @subhsays

#CWG2022 WB boy Achinta sheuli has given third Gold to India . After losing his father Deulpur village resident Achinta used to work as tailor,later picked up weighlifting as career getting inspired by his brother. So proud. Always knew he is gonna win GOLD . WB boy Achinta sheuli has given third Gold to India . After losing his father Deulpur village resident Achinta used to work as tailor,later picked up weighlifting as career getting inspired by his brother. So proud. Always knew he is gonna win GOLD .#CWG2022 https://t.co/WPV8XUGMZg

Gaurav Nandan Tripathi @Cric_Beyond_Ent ‍ ‍ Brilliantly done by the Bengal boy ! National anthem, one more time 🏻 🏻



#Birmingham2022 #CWG2022 Another gold for India in weightlifting !! This time its Achinta Sheuli !!Brilliantly done by the Bengal boy ! National anthem, one more time Another gold for India in weightlifting !! This time its Achinta Sheuli !!❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 Brilliantly done by the Bengal boy ! National anthem, one more time 💕💕💃🏻💃🏻#Birmingham2022 #CWG2022 https://t.co/JDFPpX8EzB

Neeraj Kundan @Neerajkundan Hearty Congratulations to #AchintaSheuli for the fabulous Gold medal 🥇 in the men's 73 kg Weightlifting. Your success has added feathers to India's achievements in #CWG2022 . May you continue to excel in all your future endeavors. Hearty Congratulations to #AchintaSheuli for the fabulous Gold medal 🥇 in the men's 73 kg Weightlifting. Your success has added feathers to India's achievements in #CWG2022. May you continue to excel in all your future endeavors. https://t.co/y8zIYjGEeM

Prajakta @18prajakta

What a performance, Achinta Sheuli.

#CWG2022 That’s a THIRD GOLD medal for INDIA.What a performance, Achinta Sheuli. That’s a THIRD GOLD medal for INDIA. What a performance, Achinta Sheuli.#CWG2022

Samkit Jain @samsamkit

Achinta Sheuli Wins India's 3rd Gold after a massive 313 Kg total in 73 Kg Category



#CommonwealthGames2022 #weightlifting In the absence of the shooters, the weightlifters are carrying the nation.Achinta Sheuli Wins India's 3rd Gold after a massive 313 Kg total in 73 Kg Category In the absence of the shooters, the weightlifters are carrying the nation. Achinta Sheuli Wins India's 3rd Gold after a massive 313 Kg total in 73 Kg Category#CommonwealthGames2022 #weightlifting https://t.co/KWnPnGIZrU

CricFever @SunilSa02606284

You beauty

3rd gold for India 🏅

What a style to end a wonderful sunday

#weightlifting

#TeamIndia

A loud Cheer for him please

#Birmingham2022

#IndiaTaiyaarHai Achinta SheuliYou beauty3rd gold for India 🏅What a style to end a wonderful sundayA loud Cheer for him please Achinta Sheuli You beauty3rd gold for India 🏅What a style to end a wonderful sunday#weightlifting #TeamIndia A loud Cheer for him please#Birmingham2022 #IndiaTaiyaarHai https://t.co/sAO6r2ZnSr

Stay tuned for the updated Commonwealth Games 2022 medal table on Sportskeeda.

CWG 2022: Indian Weightlifters upcoming fixtures

Here is a list of Indian weightlifters in action on Day 4 (August 1) of the Commonwealth Games 2022:

TIME (IST) CATEGORY ATHLETES IN ACTION 2.00PM MEN'S 81kg FINALS AJAY SINGH 11.00PM WOMEN'S 71kg FINALS HARJINDER SINGH

Where to watch India matches in Commonwealth Games & Live Streaming details

Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for CWG 2022 in India. Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX, and Sony TEN 4 will live telecast the CWG 2022 in India.

Live streaming will also be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

Also read: "Hey Siri, can you define courage for me?"- Twitter hails Commonwealth Games 2022 weightlifting champion Jeremy Lalrinnunga

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far