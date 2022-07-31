CWG 2022: Indian weightlifter Bindyarani Devi wins silver, India's medal tally at four after second day

Indian weightlifter Bindyarani Devi clinched a silver medal in the women's 55kg finals at the ongoing Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022) in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

She accumulated a combined weight of 202kg (Snatch 86kg+ Clean and Jerk 116kg) to win India's fourth medal in weightlifting as well as overall.

Bindyarani was in third place after her snatch event, however, and went on to register her personal best lift of 116kg Clean and Jerk to win the silver medal.

The 23-year-old set a new Games record in the clean and jerk category by lifting 116kgs, whereas in the process she also equalled a national record of 86kg in snatch.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Olarinoye who lifted a total of 203 kg, just 1kg more than Bindyarani, clinched a gold medal, while England's Fraer Morrow settled for a bronze medal with a total effort of 198kg (86kg+109kg) in the 55kg final.

SAI Media @Media_SAI



Bindyarani Devi 🏋‍♀️wins 🥈in the Women's 55kg with a total lift of 202kg, after an amazing come back



Snatch - 86 kg (PB & Equalling NR)

Clean & Jerk - 116 kg (GR & NR)



With this bags 🏅 @birminghamcg22

#Cheer4India SUPER SENSATIONAL SILVER FOR BINDYARANIBindyarani Devi 🏋‍♀️wins 🥈in the Women's 55kg with a total lift of 202kg, after an amazing come backSnatch - 86 kg (PB & Equalling NR)Clean & Jerk - 116 kg (GR & NR)With thisbags SUPER SENSATIONAL SILVER FOR BINDYARANI 🔥🔥Bindyarani Devi 🏋‍♀️wins 🥈in the Women's 55kg with a total lift of 202kg, after an amazing come back 💪💪Snatch - 86 kg (PB & Equalling NR)Clean & Jerk - 116 kg (GR & NR)With this 🇮🇳 bags 4️⃣🏅 @birminghamcg22#Cheer4India https://t.co/iFbPHpnBmK

Earlier, three other Indian weightlifters cliched medals at the mega event.

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu defended her title, winning India's first gold at the CWG 2022. The 27-year-old lifted a total of (Snatch 88kg+ Clean and Jerk 113kg , 201 kg) to defend her gold medal at the colossal event.

Sanket Mahadev Sargar, a favorite for gold, settled for the silver medal after an injury midway through the men's 55 kg weightlifting finals to win a silver medal with a total of (113 kg+135 kg, 248 kg).

Meanwhile, Gururaja Poojary, with an exemplary showing in the men's 61kg finals, fetched a bronze medal with a combined effort of 269 kg (118 kg in snatch and 151 kg in clean and jerk).

SAI Media @Media_SAI nd medal for at



What a comback by P. Gururaja to bag 🥉 with a total lift of 269 Kg in the Men's 61kg Finals🏋‍♂️ at



Snatch- 118kg

Clean & Jerk- 151kg



With this Gururaj wins his 2nd consecutive CWG medal 🙂



Congratulations Champ!

#Cheer4India nd medal forat @birminghamcg22 What a comback by P. Gururaja to bag 🥉 with a total lift of 269 Kg in the Men's 61kg Finals🏋‍♂️ at #B2022 Snatch- 118kgClean & Jerk- 151kgWith this Gururaj wins his 2nd consecutive CWG medal 🙂Congratulations Champ! 2️⃣nd medal for 🇮🇳 at @birminghamcg22 🤩What a comback by P. Gururaja to bag 🥉 with a total lift of 269 Kg in the Men's 61kg Finals🏋‍♂️ at #B2022Snatch- 118kg Clean & Jerk- 151kg With this Gururaj wins his 2nd consecutive CWG medal 🙂Congratulations Champ!#Cheer4India https://t.co/UtOJiShUvS

Stay tuned for the updated Commonwealth Games 2022 medal table on Sportskeeda.

CWG 2022: Indian Weightlifters in action on July 31

WEIGHTLIFTING

TIME (IST) CATEGORY ATHLETES IN ACTION 2.00PM MEN'S 67KG FINALS JEREMY LALRINNUNGA 6.30PM WOMEN'S 59KG FINALS POPY HAZARIKA 11.00PM MEN'S 73KG FINALS ACHINTA SHEULI

Where to watch India matches in Commonwealth Games & Live Streaming details

Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for the Commonwealth Games 2022 in India. Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX, and Sony TEN 4 will live telecast the CWG 2022 in India. Live streaming will also be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

Also read: "Everything I've done in the last 4 years came down to that last lift" - CWG 2022 silver medalist Sanket Mahadev Sargar on risking the third lift

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far