CWG 2022: Indian weightlifter Vikas Thakur wins silver medal in men's 96 kg final

India's weightlifting contingent continued their supremacy as Vikas Thakur clinched a silver medal in the men’s 96 kg final at the ongoing Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022) in Birmingham, England, on Tuesday (August 2).
This will be India's eighth medal in weightlifting and the 12th medal overall for India on the fourth day of the colossal event.
Thakur did some incredibly neat lifting to amass a total of 348 kg (snatch 155 kg+ clean and jerk 191 kg) to finish behind Don Opeloge. The Samoan weightlifter registered Games records in both categories with a total of 381 kg (snatch 171 kg+ clean and jerk 210 kg).
Meanwhile, Taniela Rainibogi, who had a total score of 343 kg (snatch 155 kg+ clean and jerk 188 kg), settled for the bronze medal.
Thakur successfully lifted 149 kg, 153 kg and 155 kg respectively in the snatch category. In clean and jerk, the 28-year-old Indian weightlifter comfortably lifted his first and second attempts of 187 kg and 191 kg, respectively. However, he faltered in his third lift of 198 kg to secure a silver medal.
This will be Thakur's third consecutive medal at CWG. In 2014, he bagged a silver in Glasgow and followed it up with a bronze at the 2018 edition of the Games in Gold Coast.
