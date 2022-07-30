CWG 2022: "That is one painful way to win your first ever medal at the CWG" - Indians react to Sanket Sargar's silver medal

Social media went into a frenzy as weightlifter Sanket Sargar won India's first medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) on Saturday, July 30. The young Maharashtra-based athlete grabbed silver in the men's 55kg weightlifting event.

Sanket lifted a total of (113kg+135kg = 248kg) to finish second while Malaysia’s Bin Kasdan Mohamad Aniq lifted (107kg+142kg = 249kg) to win gold.

Sanket Sargar was on course to win the gold medal, but an unfortunate elbow injury in the clean & jerk category pegged him back. He went for his third attempt, in immense pain, but fouled it.

He wore a sling during the medal ceremony, with the silver medal wrapped around his neck.

Sanket Sargar lifted 107kg, 111kg and 113kg with excellent poise in the snatch category, raising hopes of a gold medal. His nearest rival Bin Kasdan fouled two attempts in the snatch category as the Indian topped the charts.

Sanket Sargar started well in the clean & jerk category, lifting 135kg in the first attempt. That lift made him a confirmed medalist in the 55kg division.

Twitter reacts as Sanket Sargar wins first CWG 2022 medal for India

Twitter was abuzz with comments as Sanket Sargar won India's first medal at CWG 2022. Here are some reactions:

Team India @WeAreTeamIndia

#EkIndiaTeamIndia #WeAreTeamIndia Team India opens their medal tally with a Silver by Sanket Mahadev Sargar in the Mens 55kg Weightlifting with a total lift of 248kgs. Team India opens their medal tally with a Silver by Sanket Mahadev Sargar in the Mens 55kg Weightlifting with a total lift of 248kgs.#EkIndiaTeamIndia #WeAreTeamIndia

Viren Rasquinha @virenrasquinha 🥈 Really feel for Sanket Sargar. That is one painful way to win your first ever medal at the CWG, in more ways than one. Physically, the elbow looks bad. Mentally, to lose the Gold by 1 kg in the final lift by the Malaysian will hurt longer. We should all be proud of Sanket Really feel for Sanket Sargar. That is one painful way to win your first ever medal at the CWG, in more ways than one. Physically, the elbow looks bad. Mentally, to lose the Gold by 1 kg in the final lift by the Malaysian will hurt longer. We should all be proud of Sanket 🇮🇳🥈

Vishank Razdan @VishankRazdan



Some may call it foolish.. but for me, it is courageous.. #B2022 , Weightlifting: What courageous lifting by Sanket Mahadev in the M55kg category!! Even after hurting his forearm in trying to lift 139kg in his 2nd attempt in the men's C&J category, he lifts for the 3rd attempt..Some may call it foolish.. but for me, it is courageous.. #B2022, Weightlifting: What courageous lifting by Sanket Mahadev in the M55kg category!! Even after hurting his forearm in trying to lift 139kg in his 2nd attempt in the men's C&J category, he lifts for the 3rd attempt..Some may call it foolish.. but for me, it is courageous..

Doordarshan Sports @ddsportschannel



🏋️‍♂️ SILVER🥈Sanket Sargar has done it for India! He is bringing home the silver medal, first medal for India🏋️‍♂️ #B2022 SILVER🥈Sanket Sargar has done it for India! He is bringing home the silver medal, first medal for India🙌🏋️‍♂️#B2022🇮🇳 https://t.co/ClfD2NNwbD

Rahul Rawat @rawatrahul9 Silver for Sanket Sargar. That was brave from Sanket Sargar to go for a third attempt despite sustaining an elbow injury in the second. But that was just not needed, he was putting his career in danger. #CWG2022 Silver for Sanket Sargar. That was brave from Sanket Sargar to go for a third attempt despite sustaining an elbow injury in the second. But that was just not needed, he was putting his career in danger. #CWG2022

CWG 2022: Indian weightlifting squad

Men: Sanket Mahadev (55 kg), Chanambam Rishikanta Singh (55 kg), Jeremy Lalrinnunga (67 kg), Achinta Sheuli (73 kg), Ajay Singh (81 kg), Vikas Thakur (96 kg), Ragala Venkat Rahul (96 kg)

Women: Mirabai Chanu (49 kg), Bindyarani Devi (55 kg), Popy Hazarika (59 kg), Usha Kumara (87 kg), Purnima Pandey (+87 kg)

Coaches: Vijay Sharma, Pramod Kumar Sharma, Sandip Kumar, Dathan A.P.

Where to watch India matches in Commonwealth Games & live streaming details

Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for the Commonwealth Games 2022 in India. Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX, and Sony TEN 4 are live telecasting CWG 2022 in India. Live streaming will also be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

