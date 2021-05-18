Experienced and evolved Mirabai Chanu eyeing podium finish at Tokyo Olympics

Mirabai Chanu believes she has mentally toughened up since the Rio Games and is now focused on winning a long-pending medal for India at the Tokyo Olympics.

Mirabai, who was touted as one of the brightest medal prospects in Rio, had failed to lift the weight in any of her three attempts in clean and jerk in the women's 48kg.

The 26-year-old had earlier revealed that she was 'completely broken' after the Rio Olympics and talking to a psychologist helped her come back stronger. She also said that she has ironed out her flaws in the five years following the Rio Games, changing and tweaking important techniques.

"I learned a lot by participating in the Rio Olympics. In fact, I have learned everything from Rio -- from my weaknesses to how to rectify them, how to improve myself in terms of training and performance in competition," Mirabai said in a video posted by Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Monday.

"Would look up to Kunjarani madam a lot" - Mirabai Chanu

Stronger and fitter, Mirabai then went on to become one of the best in the business and won both World Championship and Commonwealth Games titles. Recently, she raised the bar at the Asian Championships with a world record lift of 119kg in clean and jerk to clinch bronze in the 49kg category.

Finding the strength to stay motivated during difficult times can be a daunting task for many, but Mirabai attributes her success to her many failures, because they made her try even harder.

Asked what motivates her to improve her performances, Mirabai said that she has always looked up to Kunjarani Devi as a role model and a source of inspiration.

"I would look up to Kunjarani madam a lot, she was a top player, and from Manipur. I would also think that I have to be like madam, win lots of medals like her. Whenever I am in any doubt or under any sort of pressure, I look at her videos and try to motivate myself," Mirabai said.

With North Korea set to miss the Tokyo Olympics, it is believed to be a good chance for Mirabai to strike gold for India.

