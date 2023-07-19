India finishes Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships 2023 with 61 medals

Team India portrayed astounding gameplay at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships 2023 and these performances left everyone stunned. The sports-loving contingent gathered a total of 61 well-deserving medals. This medal haul included 38 gold medals, 21 silver, and only two bronze.

A large number of gold medals, as compared to silver or bronze, show that the Indian players, most of the time, dominated their rivals. This suggests that the competition wasn't as tough as in some other events but also the excellence of Indian lifters in the sport.

The senior, junior, and youth teams, comprising men and women, collectively impressed the viewers with their amazing performances in different categories. With their enormous effort, the seniors ended up with 20 medals, which included nine gold, as many silvers, and two bronze medals.

Some of the prominent medal winners from the senior teams were Lovepreet Singh, Ajay Singh, Purnima Pandey, Komal Kohar, and Ajay Singh, among others. Out of nine, five gold medals were brought in by women weightlifters in the senior team.

The junior and youth teams bagged 21 and 16 medals in Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships 2023

As far as the junior team is concerned, the contingent collected 21 medals. The platform provided them with a chance to be recognized, and they utilized it proficiently. The entire crew is willing to carry on these performances to implement in the forthcoming tournaments.

Apart from the senior and junior teams, the youth team also had much to offer in the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships 2023. They gathered 16 well-fought medals while competing in various weight categories, and plucked a mix of gold, silver, and bronze medals.

The performances of all three teams were encouraging. It is pertinent to mention that the prestigious weightlifting tournament was staged at the Gautam Buddha University in Greater Noida. Home advantage might have further helped the Indian lifters. However, tougher tests await these weightlifters in the coming months.