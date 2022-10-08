India’s world junior champion Harshada Sharad Garud settles for bronze in the Asian Weightlifting Championships 

India’s world junior champion in women’s 45kg Harshada Sharad Garud won a bronze medal on Saturday at the 2022 Asian Weightlifting Championships that got underway in Manama, Bahrain.

According to the information received, Harshada’s aggregate total was 152kg. She lifted 68 in snatch and 84kg in clean and jerk to open up India’s medals tally.

Vietnam’s My Phuong Khong won the title with a total lift of 166kg. She lifted 78kg in snatch and 88kg in clean and jerk to win the gold medal. Indonesia’s Siti Nafisatul Hariroh took home the silver medal with a total lift of 162kg. She lifted 71kg in snatch and 91kg in clean and jerk.

Earlier in May, Harshada became the first Indian weightlifter to win a gold medal at the 2022 IWF Junior World Championships held in Greece. The 2020 Khelo India Youth Games champion's aggregate total was 153kg in Greece (snatch 70 and clean and jerk 83kg).

Other Indians in fray at the Asian Weightlifting Championships

India’s two-time Asian champion Jhilli Dalabehera is the biggest draw in the national squad. She will compete in 49kg.

Olympic silver medalist Mirabai Chanu has skipped the continental event to focus on the World Championship, an Olympic qualifying event scheduled to be held in December.

The Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWF) has selected a 13-member national team, including six in the women’s section for the Asian Weightlifting Championships that concludes on October 16.

In the nine-day long continental competition, more than 180 competitors from 30 Asian countries are taking part.

Indian teams for Asian Weightlifting Championships

Women: Harshada Garud (45kg), Jhilli Dalabehera and Gyaneshwari Yadav (49kg), Shrabani Das (55kg), Vanshita Verma (81kg), Ann Mariya Muriyaden Thimothy (plus 87kg).

Men: Madhavan Thirumurugan and Rishikant Chanambam Singh (61kg), Tario Markio (67kg), Valluri Ajaya Babu (81kg), Nikhil Tugnait (89kg), Harshit Sehrawat (102kg), Harcharan Singh (102kg).

