Khelo India Youth Games: 17 weightlifters selected in Indian team for Asian Youth and Junior Championships

The Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) have seen a number of athletes make waves, creating a promising grassroots pool in India.

A number of athletes have broken national records in the ongoing Khelo India Games, with the prospect of representing the country in international tournaments also hanging in the balance.

A total of 17 young and promising weightlifters have been selected for the Indian team from the KIYG to compete at the upcoming Asian Youth and Junior Championships 2022. The tournament is scheduled to be played in Tashkent from July 15 to 26. The Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) will be sending a total of 30 weightlifters for the Tashkent meet.

Weightlifting records broken in Khelo India Youth Games

A number of weightlifting national records were created at the ongoing Khelo India games.

L Dhanush from Tamil Nadu created a national record in the men's 49 kg category by lifting 88 kg. Meanwhile, Gyaneshwari Yadav from Chhattisgarh created a national record of lifting 76 kg in snatch and an overall total of 164 kg in the same category.

Harshada Garud from Maharashtra set a new national record in the women's 45 kg category with a total lift of 152 kg, which included a 69 kg snatch and 83 kg in clean and jerk.

M Martina Devi created a new youth national snatch record in the +81 category.

Lifters selected for Indian team from Khelo India Youth Games

The following weightlifters have been selected for the Indian team from the ongoing Games.

Youth boys: L Dhanush (49 kg; gold medal at KIYG 2021), Golom Tinku (61 kg; bronze at KIYG 2021), Vishavjeet Singh(81 kg) and Vedant Chaudhary (89 kg)

Youth girls: Soumya Sunil Dalvi (45 kg), C Harshika (64 kg), Jyoti Yadav (76 kg; gold at KIYG 2021) Amritha P. Suni (81 kg; silver at KIYG 2021), Y. Chaitna Kumari (81 kg) and M Martina Devi (+81 kg; gold at KIYG 2021)

Junior men: Valluri Ajaya Babu (81 kg; gold at KIYG 2021)

Junior women: Harshada Sharad Garud (45 kg; gold at KIYG 2021), Anjali Patel (45 kg; silver at KIYG 2021), V Rithika (49 kg; silver at KIYG 2021), S Pallavi (64 kg; gold at KIYG 2021), Jyoti Yadav (76 kg, gold at KIYG 2021) and Ch Sri Lakshmi (81 kg; gold at KIYG 2021)

