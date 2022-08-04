Lovepreet Singh targets National Games glory next after winning CWG 2022 bronze medal

After winning a bronze medal at his first-ever Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022), Indian weightlifter Lovepreet Singh has set sights on doing well at the National Games.

Lovepreet won the bronze medal in the men's 109 kg category after lifting a personal best of 355 kg, including a new national record of 192 kg in clean and jerk, to finish third. He lifted 163kg in snatch.

Junior Nyabeyeu of Cameroon claimed the gold medal with a total lift of 361 kg, while Jack Opeloge of Samoa bagged the silver by lifting 358 kg in the event.

Lovepreet kickstarted his snatch event with a lift of 157 kg. He then went on to successfully lift 161 kg and 163 kg, respectively, in his second and third attempts, finishing second after the snatch round.

He then lifted 185 kg in his first clean and jerk attempt. He followed it up with flawless lifting in the second and third attempts of 189 kg and 192 kg to accumulate a total of 355 kg to finish third.

In a virtual interaction organized by the Indian Olympic Association, he said:

“I am happy. This was my first big competition and I did well to win a medal.”

Lovepreet Singh has won accolades at the Junior level as well

Lovepreet won the 2017 Commonwealth Junior Championship, and in the same year, bagged a bronze at the Asian Junior Championship. In his maiden CWG, he had successful lifts in all his attempts in both snatch and clean and jerk, displaying his composure.

Narendra Modi @narendramodi Congratulations to the talented Lovepreet Singh for winning the Bronze medal in Men's 109kg weightlifting. The young and dynamic Lovepreet has impressed everyone with his calm temperament and dedication to sports. Wishing him the very best for all future endeavours. Congratulations to the talented Lovepreet Singh for winning the Bronze medal in Men's 109kg weightlifting. The young and dynamic Lovepreet has impressed everyone with his calm temperament and dedication to sports. Wishing him the very best for all future endeavours. https://t.co/IWZtRezGJv

Speaking about what is next, Lovepreet Singh said his focus is on the National Games.

He added:

“We have National Games next and that is my focus."

With Lovepreet Singh's bronze medal, India's medal streak in weightlifting extends to nine. India has won three golds, three silvers and three bronze medals so far.

