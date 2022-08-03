"It is hard to not be 100% emotionally invested" - Fans laud Lalremsiami after Indian women's team beats Canada 3-2

India's Lalremsiami scored an all-important third goal for India against Canada to send the Savita Punia-led team into the semi-finals of the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) in Birmingham on Wednesday (August 3).
India needed a win to progress to the semi-finals and Lalremsiami scored in the fourth quarter to help her side to a 3-2 win over Canada. Salima Tete and Navneet Kaur scored the first goals for India while Brienne Stairs and Hannah Haughn restored parity.
India will meet Australia in the semi-finals in a rematch of the Tokyo Olympics quarter-finals, where India got the better of Australia.
Deadlocked at 2-2, Lalremsiami scored off a rebound after Gurjit Kaur's initial penalty corner was saved in the defensive melee. The young Indian player was on hand and tapped the ball past the Canadian goalkeeper to put India ahead.
Read: Commonwealth Games 2022 India schedule: Full list of events, players, timings in IST and live streaming details
However, just two minutes before time, Siami was injured after a defensive clash with a Canadian player. The Indian player had to be taken out and it remains to be seen if she would be fit for the semi-final clash.
Fans congratulate India and Lalremsiami for wonderful performance
Twitter was ablaze following the result, with Indian hockey fans taking to the social media platform to congratulate the Indian team.
Fans compared the Indian women's hockey team to the sport of cricket and said hockey matches have kept them on tenterhooks most of the time. Some expressed hope the Indian women's team would do an encore at the Asian Games as well.
Here are some of the reactions:
Lalremsiami said it was an honor to represent India and play at CWG 2022.
When and where to watch India vs Australia hockey semi-final?
The India vs Australia women's hockey semi-final will be played on Friday, August 5. The match will be played at either 6 pm (IST) or 8 pm (IST), depending on the scheduling.
The Sony Pictures Network (SPN) has acquired the broadcasting rights for CWG 2022 in India. Matches will be live on Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 & Sony Ten 4 channels.
Live streaming will also be available on the Sony LIV app and website.
Also read: CWG 2022: Get to know every member of the Indian Women's Team that won a historic Lawn Bowls gold medal