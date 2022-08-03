"It is hard to not be 100% emotionally invested" - Fans laud Lalremsiami after Indian women's team beats Canada 3-2

India's Lalremsiami scored an all-important third goal for India against Canada to send the Savita Punia-led team into the semi-finals of the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) in Birmingham on Wednesday (August 3).

India needed a win to progress to the semi-finals and Lalremsiami scored in the fourth quarter to help her side to a 3-2 win over Canada. Salima Tete and Navneet Kaur scored the first goals for India while Brienne Stairs and Hannah Haughn restored parity.

India will meet Australia in the semi-finals in a rematch of the Tokyo Olympics quarter-finals, where India got the better of Australia.

Deadlocked at 2-2, Lalremsiami scored off a rebound after Gurjit Kaur's initial penalty corner was saved in the defensive melee. The young Indian player was on hand and tapped the ball past the Canadian goalkeeper to put India ahead.

However, just two minutes before time, Siami was injured after a defensive clash with a Canadian player. The Indian player had to be taken out and it remains to be seen if she would be fit for the semi-final clash.

Fans congratulate India and Lalremsiami for wonderful performance

Twitter was ablaze following the result, with Indian hockey fans taking to the social media platform to congratulate the Indian team.

Fans compared the Indian women's hockey team to the sport of cricket and said hockey matches have kept them on tenterhooks most of the time. Some expressed hope the Indian women's team would do an encore at the Asian Games as well.

Here are some of the reactions:

Darshan_Solanki @IamDS_02 Viren Rasquinha @virenrasquinha 🏑 #CWG2022 Yessss!!! Indian women’s team through to the semi finals. What a tense win 3-2 over Canada in a MUST WIN match for us Yessss!!! Indian women’s team through to the semi finals. What a tense win 3-2 over Canada in a MUST WIN match for us 😅🇮🇳🏑 #CWG2022 Indian hockey matches in Olympic & this commonwealth games made me more tense & fraught combined all cricket matches I've seen. twitter.com/virenrasquinha… Indian hockey matches in Olympic & this commonwealth games made me more tense & fraught combined all cricket matches I've seen. twitter.com/virenrasquinha…

I_am_Priya @marathimulgii

India finished their Group matches with 9 points (3 wins & a loss).



#Hockey #CWG2022 @TheHockeyIndia Phew! What a match. India storm into Semis of Women's Hockey after beating Canada 3-2 in their final group match.India finished their Group matches with 9 points (3 wins & a loss). Phew! What a match. India storm into Semis of Women's Hockey after beating Canada 3-2 in their final group match. 👉 India finished their Group matches with 9 points (3 wins & a loss). #Hockey #CWG2022 @TheHockeyIndia

Satwik Gupta @7wikgupta

CWG semis

Asia Cup too hopefully



Kudos to the Indian women's hockey team for performing in this year of intense pressure. Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



Lalremsiami Hmarzote’s late winner sends India through to the semis 🏑



#CWG2022 #B2022 #Hockey COME ON!!Lalremsiami Hmarzote’s late winner sends India through to the semis 🏑 COME ON!! 🇮🇳Lalremsiami Hmarzote’s late winner sends India through to the semis 🏑🔥#CWG2022 #B2022 #Hockey https://t.co/PgHLuZTPuw World cup semisCWG semisAsia Cup too hopefullyKudos to the Indian women's hockey team for performing in this year of intense pressure. twitter.com/Sportskeeda/st… World cup semisCWG semisAsia Cup too hopefullyKudos to the Indian women's hockey team for performing in this year of intense pressure. twitter.com/Sportskeeda/st…

Yashwant Deshmukh 🇮🇳 @YRDeshmukh

#hockey Well played Girls. All the way to the semifinals. Mighty Aussie next. Wish @imranirampal was back in team, fully recovered. Been a really long time for the champ to be out of action. Well played Girls. All the way to the semifinals. Mighty Aussie next. Wish @imranirampal was back in team, fully recovered. Been a really long time for the champ to be out of action.#hockey

Shamak Layeeq @shamak_layeeq #CWG2022 #CommonwealthGames What a match that was, what a nail biter and thankfully India Women's Hockey are through to semifinals. What a great display of skills by the ladies. Now all eyes on the India Men's team. #B2022 What a match that was, what a nail biter and thankfully India Women's Hockey are through to semifinals. What a great display of skills by the ladies. Now all eyes on the India Men's team. #B2022 #CWG2022 #CommonwealthGames

Chiru @ChiruSR4 #Hockey #B2022

Lalremsiami shows what she is all about, scoring a goal just out of sheer will, lying on the turf and pushing it past the GK. She gets hurt afterwards but in the end gets the biggest hugs from everyone.

@Lalremsiami30 Lalremsiami shows what she is all about, scoring a goal just out of sheer will, lying on the turf and pushing it past the GK. She gets hurt afterwards but in the end gets the biggest hugs from everyone. @TheHockeyIndia in semis! #Hockey #B2022 Lalremsiami shows what she is all about, scoring a goal just out of sheer will, lying on the turf and pushing it past the GK. She gets hurt afterwards but in the end gets the biggest hugs from everyone. @TheHockeyIndia in semis!@Lalremsiami30 ❤️❤️ https://t.co/rjDsBVUXLQ

Lalremsiami said it was an honor to represent India and play at CWG 2022.

When and where to watch India vs Australia hockey semi-final?

The India vs Australia women's hockey semi-final will be played on Friday, August 5. The match will be played at either 6 pm (IST) or 8 pm (IST), depending on the scheduling.

The Sony Pictures Network (SPN) has acquired the broadcasting rights for CWG 2022 in India. Matches will be live on Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 & Sony Ten 4 channels.

Live streaming will also be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

