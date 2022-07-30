Mirabai Chanu live updates in CWG 2022: Where to watch Indian weightlifters in the Commonwealth Games, live streaming and TV channel details

India's Mirabai Chanu will be a medal hopeful as the Indian weightlifting contingent gets down to business on July 30 at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022).

Mirabai Chanu shot to fame when she became India's first medalist at the Tokyo Olympics after winning a silver medal. The versatile weightlifer will hope to carry the good form into CWG 2022 as well.

Mirabai will be looking to complete a hat-trick of medals at the CWG. She won a silver medal in 2014 and bettered that with a gold medal in the 2018 edition. Anything less than a gold medal at Birmingham would be a disappointment for the young weightlifter.

For the record, Mirabai holds the Commonwealth Games record in snatch and clean & jerk, giving her the much-needed motivation and confidence to finish first on the podium.

Another shot-in-the-arm is Mirabai Chanu's personal best which is way ahead of her rivals. The Indian's personal best of 207 kg (88kg (s) + 119kg (c&j)) is miles ahead of her closest rival, Nigeria's Stella Kingsley's 168 kg (72kg (s) + 96kg (c&j)).

The weightlifting team collected nine medals in the last edition of the Commonwealth Games, out of which five were gold. Two of the gold medalists from the Gold Coast Games — Mirabai Chanu and Punam Yadav — will be participating this time too.

Bindyarani Devi won the gold medal in the clean and jerk category with a lift of 114kg in the women's 55kg event at the 2021 IWF World Championships and will be eager to deliver her best again.

When to watch Mirabai Chanu and Indian weightlifters at CWG

Mirabai Chanu will be in action at 8 pm on July 30 in the women's 49kg category. Apart from Mirabai, Sanket Sargar, Guru Raja and Bindyarani Devi will also be in action on July 30.

Sanket Sargar's 55kg medal round is at 1.30 pm. Guru Raja's match is at 4.15 pm when he competes in the men's 61kg category, while Bindyarani Devi will be in action at 1230 am on July 31.

Live streaming and TV channel details of CWG 2022

Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for the Commonwealth Games 2022 in India. Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX, and Sony TEN 4 will live telecast the CWG 2022 in India. Live streaming will also be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

