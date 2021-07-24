Mirabai Chanu wins India's first medal at Olympics 2021, clinches silver in 49 kg weightlifting division

Mirabai Chanu clinched a silver medal and scripted history for India at Olympics 2021. Mirabai's total lift was a staggering 202 kgs.

India's lone representative, Mirabai, defied all odds to become the second-ever Indian female weightlifter after Karnam Malleswari to win an Olympic weightlifting medal. She also became the first Indian Olympian ever to win a medal on the first day of the event.

Mirabai entered Olympics 2021 as a strong medal contender in the women's 49kg category. She had been on a great run of form in the lead up to the Summer Games and delivered when it mattered the most.

Mirabai broke a world record on her way to the Olympic medal

Mirabai successfully lifted 84kg and 87kg, but failed to lift 89kg. Hence she finished second after China's Hou Zhihui in snatch. Zhihui lifted 94kg to create an Olympic record and was in a league of her own earlier today. However, Mirabai orchestrated a new Olympic record herself with an outstanding lift of 115kg in clean and jerk. Both lifters were impressive and performed their hearts out.

Earlier, Mirabai smashed a world record by lifting 119kg in clean and jerk at the 2021 Asian Championship.

Mirabai finished the with a total score of 202 kgs, 8 behind the gold medallist Zhihui. Mirabai also equaled her personal best in a snatch of 87kg, which she lifted at the 2017 World Championships.

With North Korea's withdrawal from the Summer Games and one of the two Chinese heavyweights qualifying for the Olympics, Mirabai was an automatic favorite to win an Olympic medal. She lived up to her expectations, which is also a tough thing to do, as evidenced by several other top-ranked Indian athletes earlier today.

