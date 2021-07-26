Olympic champion in Mirabai Chanu's weight category to give anti-doping test

China's weightlifting gold medalist, Zhihui Hou, will take an anti-doping test. Zhihui Hou won gold in the women's 49kg on day 1 of the Olympics 2021.

She will be one of the 5000 in and out-of-competition athletes from the Tokyo Games to be tested for doping by the International Testing Agency (ITA).

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) received updates from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and ITA after its 138th session.

Doping tests for the Olympics will be the responsibility of the ITA. If an athlete tests positive for prohibited substances, the sanctions will be handled by the Court of Arbitration for Sport Anti-doping Division (CAS ADD). The IOC will not be involved in either testing or handing out punishments.

China's Zhihui Hou will have to comply with the testing rules and undergo anti-doping tests.

If Zhihui Hou tests positive for prohibited substances, she will be stripped of her gold medal. India's Mirabai Chanu, who won silver in the women's 49kg weightlifting, will then be awarded the gold.

Zhihui Hou won the gold medal after she lifted 94kg in snatch and followed it with 116kg in clean and jerk. Zhihui Hou lifted a total weight of 210kg, which is an Olympic record. Mirabai Chanu lifted 87kg in snatch and 115kg in clean and jerk, with a total of 202kg.

Zhihui Hou holds the overall (snatch+ clean and jerk) world record of weightlifting in the women's 49kg category. She lifted a total of 213kg in April this year. Zhihui Hou is a two-time Asian Championships gold medalist too, having won the competition in 2019 and 2020. Mirabai Chanu won the World Championships in 2017 and followed it up with a bronze medal at the 2019 Asian Championships.

If Zhihui Hou tests positive, Mirabai Chanu will become India's first female gold medalist and its second individual gold medal winner at the Olympics.

